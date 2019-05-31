In the bottom of the ninth inning, with the score tied 9-9, Tyler Levy crossed home plate following a Falls City error and the Post 8 Seniors from Nebraska City improved to 4-1 on the season on Thursday, May 30, at Steinhart Park.

This was the second straight game that the Seniors battled in extra innings.

On May 29, Blair got the 10-6 win in eight innings.

Falls City took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Nebraska City struck back with a four run inning in the bottom of the first. Tyler Levy led off with a single to left field. Bryce Levy, who had a four-hit night, drove a pitch to center and NC had runners on second and first.

Garrett Bassinger came to the plate and delivered a two RBI double to right field and the game was tied up at 2-2.

Eli Southard contributed a two out RBI double and Jaren Johansen roped an RBI single to center and NC led by two runs.

In the second inning, Falls City took the lead back after a three-run homer to left field, and NC trailed 5-4.

Falls City had a 7-4 advantage in the bottom of the fourth and that’s when Garrett Bassinger added to his homer total with a three-run blast to center field that tied the game.

The Post 8 Seniors were heading into their last at-bat trailing 9-7. Tyler Levy scored Jordan Williams on a ground ball out to get within one. With Clay Stovall on third, Bryce Levy came through with a two out RBI single that sent the game to extra innings, where NC got the win.

Dylan Roe started on the mound for NC. Roe threw 3.1 innings and allowed six hits, seven runs and struck out four. Trent Fahey tossed three innings and surrendered two runs on four hits and struck out five. Bassinger got the win for NC. Bassinger struck out six hitters in 2.2 innings.

Nebraska City scored 10 runs on 13 hits. Falls City scored nine runs on 10 hits.

Bryce Levy was 4-for-5 with four singles and a crucial RBI. Bassinger added for RBI and included a double and homer; Southard, two doubles; Stovall, two singles; Johansen, Tyler Levy and Jordan Williams, each with a single.

Runs scored: Tyler Levy, three; Stovall, Williams and Bassinger, two each; Southard, one.



Juniors 12, Falls City 0

A nine run burst in the second inning helped the Post 8 Juniors improve to 4-1.

Adam Dia was 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. Nebraska City had a number of players with multiple hits. Cameron Elshire, Zac Albrecht, Braydon Betts, Riley Wehling and Cael Kreifel each had two singles; Tesarek and Brexton Roberts, each with a single.

Four pitchers combined for the win. Stovall got the victory in two innings pitched with three strikeouts. Betts, Kreifel and Zach Tesarek, each threw one inning. Kreifel and Betts added two strikeouts and Tesarek with one.

The Nebraska City Juniors and Seniors will be at home to face Hickman on June 4.