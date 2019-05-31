West Burlington High School baseball coach Pat McKasson was at a loss for words.

His team can't seem to get that first win and the frustration is starting to mount.

The Falcons were their own worst enemy in a 6-1 loss to Cardinal in an SEI Superconference South Division game Thursday night at Falcon Field.

West Burlington committed four errors and gave up four unearned runs in the loss. Three times the Falcons had a chance to escape an inning unscathed. Three times the Comets made West Burlington pay for costly mistakes.

In the end, it added up to the sixth straight loss for the Falcons, who had their chances only to see another one slip through their fingers.

"That's what cost us. We gave them runs. We win that game. That changes the whole atmosphere of the game. We deserve better. We're not hitting the cover off the ball. I feel sorry for these kids. They're trying. We have to get that first win," McKasson said. "We're seeing good things. We just have to put it together."

West Burlington (0-6 overall, 0-4 South Division) had a chance to jump on top early.

Instead it was Cardinal (2-1, 2-0) to grabbed the early advantage and rode that momentum to victory. West Burlington starting pitcher Dreyton LaVeine got the first two outs in the top of the first inning, but a fielding error opened the door for the Comets. Cameron Honomichl made the Falcons pay, slugging a towering two-run home run to left field for a quick 2-0 lead.

The Falcons had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the bottom of the inning. Tyler Dameron reached on a one-out single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by LaVeine to slice the Falcons' deficit in half.

Hayden Vandenberg and Cordell Scarborough followed with walks to lead the bases, but Tanner Collins got Hunter Reich to ground out to end the inning.

"We had the bases loaded and we can't get that big hit. That makes a big difference. They do and we don't. We get the first two outs in the first inning and then we can't get the third out. But we've got two eighth-graders. Only Dreyton and Tyler have varsity experience. We're seven underclassmen that are struggling to come together," McKasson said.

Scarborough doubled in the fourth inning, but was caught stealing to snuff out another West Burlington scoring threat.

"We ran into a couple outs tonight, but we're aggressive. We made them make perfect throws and they were," McKasson said.

Cardinal added unearned runs in the second and fourth innings, then added two big insurance runs in the seventh when Colby Aschenbrenner slugged a two-run home run to left field off Vandenberg.

West Burlington had two on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh before Jerrett Rea came in to get Bret Masters to fly out to left to end the game.

"I've been very happy. They know what they're doing wrong. They just have to accept responsibility and handle it," McKasson said. "Maybe when school gets out and the weather changes, that's when things are going to change."

West Burlington won't have to wait long to get another chance for their first win. The Falcons host Central Lee at 7 p.m. at Falcon Field. The game originally was to be played at Central Lee, but was switched to West Burlington due to wet grounds.

"We've been working on the diamonds and it's like, 'When is it going to pay off?' I'm hoping the rain stops and we start winning," McKasson said. "We'll be all right. It's just a matter of time."

Cardinal;210;010;2;—;6;5;0

West Burlington;100;000;0;—;1;3;4

WP — Tanner Collins (1-1). LP — Dreyton LaVeine (0-2). 2B — Blaine Bryant (C), Cordell Scarborough (WB). HR — Colby Aschenbrenner (C), Cameron Honomichl (C). RBI — Cardinal: Aschenbrenner 2, Honomichl 2; West Burlington: LaVeine 1.

Records: Cardinal 2-1 overall (2-0 SEI Superconference South Division), West Burlington 0-6 (0-4).