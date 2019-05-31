The Bobcat men's basketball team followed up a 2017-18 season in which they earned a national tournament berth for the second time in three years with yet another successful campaign in 2018-19. Head coach Bob Ludwig, in just his second season, led the Bobcat men to a 23-11 record while going 15-9 in conference play during the regular season.



The 'Cats would begin the season with a 6-0 mark before losing their first game. Through those six games, they faced three non-conference opponents followed by two Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) opponents to quickly start off 2-0 in conference play. To finish the calendar year, the Bobcats competed in the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell, South Dakota, where they went 2-0 in two highly competitive non-conference games. The 'Cats would finish the 2018 portion of their season with an 11-3 mark. This would catapult the Bobcats to a 20th ranking the first NAIA MBB DI Coaches' Top 25 Poll released in 2019.



Getting right back into Heart competition to begin the 2019 calendar year, Peru State would be victors in seven of their next nine games. Battling through injuries at this point in the season became a tough task while trying to fight for positioning in the Heart standings. Through the middle of February, the Bobcats looked to be running out of gas as they had five losses in a span of just six games. They did finish the regular season by winning their last two games and showed glimpses that they were getting hot at the right time.



Closing the regular season, Peru State earned the second seed in the postseason conference tournament. They would go on to host the first two rounds of the tournament and defeat Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 91-69 in the opening round. Then, they topped William Penn (Iowa) 84-82 in a nail-biting semifinal. They would travel to Benedictine (Kan.) and defeat the Ravens, who one undefeated in the conference regular season, 74-65 to become the 2019 Heart champions.



The conference championship would earn Peru State an automatic berth into the national tournament in Kansas City, Mo., for the second straight season. The Bobcats were selected as the fifth seed in the Cramer bracket in which they would match up versus William Carey (Miss.). The Crusaders would top the Bobcats 95-89 to end Peru State's season.



Peru State would be as high as 11th in the coaches' poll on January 29 before finishing at 19th in the final regular-season poll.



The 23 wins from this season was the most that this program has seen since the 1996-97 season. This season was also the third in the last four in which they have finished with 20 or more wins. Statistically, the team was ranked in several categories nationally in the NAIA Division I. The Bobcats finished the season ranked fifth in total blocks (152), fifth in three-point field goals made (351), eighth in blocks per game (4.471), tenth in three-point field goals made per game (10.324), 15th in total scoring offense (2,792), 15th in total offensive rebounds (1,341), 17th in three-point field goal percentage (0.374), 19th in total assists (505), 19th in rebounding margin (6.265), 20th in defensive rebounds (33.176), 22nd in assist to turnover ratio (1.1382), 24th in total rebounds per game (39.441), 29th in scoring margin (7.412), 30th in scoring offense per game (82.118), 30th in total steals (233), 33rd in scoring defense per game (74.706), 34th in field goal percentage defense (0.427), 35th in assists per game (14.853), 35th in defensive rebounds per game (28.059), 44th in field goal percentage (45.8%), and 47th in three-point field goal percentage defense (0.343).



Individually, Lyle Hexom (Omaha), Brandon Jones (Houston), and KeShawn WIlson (Lincoln) were all ranked in the top 50 nationally in several categories. Hexom ranked third in blocks per game (2.382), third in total blocks (81), third in total three-point field goals made (111), third in total points (711), fourth in total rebounds (350), fourth in defensive rebounds per game (8.147), fifth in three-point field goals made per game (3.265), fifth in total rebounds per game (10.294), sixth in points per game (20.912), 35th in three-point field goal percentage (0.429), and 45th in field goal percentage (0.510).

Jones was tenth in offensive rebounds per game (3.194), 14th in total rebounds per game (8.774), 19th in total rebounds (272), 30th in field goal percentage (0.540), 34th in defensive rebounds per game (5.581), 38th in total assists (113), 39th in total steals (48), 43rd in total blocks (31), 44thin assists per game (3.645), 47th in blocks per game (1.000), 48th in steals per game (1.548), and 48th in points (506).



Wilson ranked 25th in assist/turnover ratio (2.324), 36th in three-point field goal percentage (0.427), and 48th in three-point field goals made (73).



At the end of the regular season, Hexom was named the Heart's Player of the Year. Both he and Jones were listed on the all-conference first team. Wilson and Jamil Maddred (Camden, N.J.) were both voted on to the all-conference honorable mention list. On the national stage, Hexom was named a First-Team All-American while Jones earned honorable mention recognition.



The 2018-19 team set several team and individual marks. As a team, the Bobcats now have the top season marks in three-point field goals made – 351, three-point field goals attempted – 939, and total blocks – 152. As would be expected, some single-game records would be broken in three-point shooting. Twice the team had 17 three-pointers – once against Missouri Valley and the other against Evangel (Mo.). In addition, the team shot the most three-pointers in two different contests.



Hexom and Wilson moved onto the single game records lists. Hexom tied the mark of ten three-pointers in one game against Missouri Valley while Wilson had nine against William Penn. Hexom became the individual game total block record holder with eight blocks against Valley City State (N.D.) when he blocked eight shots. Also, he is tied for second in a single game the 16 three-point field goal attempts against Missouri Valley.



In just two seasons, Hexom became the all-time career blocks leader with 114 as he crushed the previous record of 97 set by Andre Wells. Wells finished his three-year Bobcat career with 97 from 2010-13. Hexom also is now third in career three-point field goal percentage (41.9%), 11th in career three-point field goals attempted (315), and 13th on the career three-point field goals made with 132. Wilson finishes with one of the top marks in three-point field goal percentage as he finished with a 42.7%.



Hexom, Jones, and Wilson are finished in the Top 20 in several single-season categories. Hexom is now first in blocks (81), second in rebounds (350), tied third in three-point field goals made (111), fourth in single season points (711), eighth in three-point field goal percentage (42.9%), 11th in rebounding average (10.3), and 14thin scoring average (20.9). Jones finished 12th in blocks (31) and 18th in assists (113). Wilson finished tied for tenth in three-point field goal percentage (42.7%, 14th in three-point field goals made (73), and 18th in three-point field goals attempted (171).



The Bobcats will lose a majority of the scoring output due to graduation coming into next season. The seniors departing are Tyrone Carey Jr. (Aurora, Ill.), Hexom, Jones, Maddred, Terry Moore Jr. (Kansas City, Kan.), Seth Snoddy (Daly City, Calif.), and Wilson. All seven seniors played key roles in the success to this team's record-breaking season.



Coach Ludwig is reloading his roster once again to try and make it three straight national tournament appearances and defend the Heart tournament crown. In addition, for the first time in more than 20 years, Peru State will have a junior varsity program which should enhance the overall program in the future.