A total of 116 Nebraska student-athletes were recognized as Academic All-Big Ten honorees on Wednesday, when the conference announced its spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten Teams.



The Husker track and field programs led the way with 55 combined student-athletes making the list. The women had 31 Academic All-Big Ten honorees, with Andy Jacobs and Maddie Holland each earning a spot on the team with a perfect 4.0 GPA. On the men’s side, 24 Huskers were honored with Givon Washington and Simon Wiedel each being recognized with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Nebraska’s baseball and softball teams were also well represented, with 14 and 11 Academic All-Big Ten selections, respectively. The Nebraska rifle team had eight student-athletes make the team, seven Husker bowlers were recognized and six women’s tennis players were honored, including Marina Cozac with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Nebraska’s men’s and women’s golf team each had five honorees, beach volleyball had three selections and men’s tennis had a pair of student-athletes recognized for their efforts in the classroom.



A full list of the spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten Teams is in the related links, while Nebraska’s honorees are listed below. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.