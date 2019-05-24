Thanks to a plethora of offense Thursday, May 23, the ADM softball team lifted their record to 2-0 after defeating non-conference foe Clarke 11-1 on the road.

ADM captured at least one run through the first five innings, with just two of those innings having earned less than two runs. After the first two innings of play, ADM held a 3-0 lead and added three more in the third before Clarke scrapped across their only run of the game in the bottom of the third. From a 6-1 lead, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas pedal with five more runs across the next two innings for the eventual 11-1 win.

Four batters collected multi-hit contests for the night including sophomore Brooke Hickey who deposited one home run and collected a team-best four RBI’s on the night. Pitching extraordinaire Abbie Hlas went 2-for-4 on the night with a pair of doubles and two runs driven in. Track and field phenom Oliva Tollari produced a 2-for-3 night along with rising star and eighth-grader Brylee Person who produced a two-hit game as well. All together, ADM delivered on eleven hits comprised of three doubles and one home-run. The Tigers also stole three bases while earning three walks as well.

Inside the circle, junior Abbie Hlas continued where she left off of last season, going five strong innings of work and working efficiently with under 80 pitches. Through those five innings of work, Hlas suffered just two hits and one walk all the while delivering on eight strikeouts.

The Tigers are back in action today as they travel to Winterset for their first tournament of the season. They will begin the tournament at 6 p.m. as they take on I-35 at the South Field.