DES MOINES — Jax Lamm spent two years watching and learning from former West Burlington-Notre Dame teammate Isaiah Trousil, one of the best sprinters in state history.

Lamm hoped and dreamed he could one day be mentioned in the same breath with Trousil, who just completed his sophomore year on the University of Northern Iowa track team.

On a glorious, sunny Saturday afternoon on the final day of the state track meet at Drake Stadium, Lamm saw his four years of hard work pay off.

Lamm exploded out of the blocks and finished strong, finishing second in the Class 3A 100-meter dash in 11.26 seconds, just .06 behind winner Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Jorma Schwedler, who also won the 200 and 400.

Lamm, who last year suffered from a hamstring injury which limited his effectiveness, finally accomplished his goal. He can put his name up there with Rod Storch, Mike Pope, David Wall and Trousil as one of the best sprinters in WB-ND history.

"I think he beat me by six-hundredths, but he's super fast. He's a really good runner," Lamm said of Schwedler. "It feels really good. I never thought I would get second. I kind of just wanted to make finals. I'm really happy with second place because I really wasn't expecting it."

Lamm could not have scripted a better race for his final individual event for the Falcons, especially since his father, Corey, is also the Falcons' head coach. Jax Lamm started his high school career as a hurdler, and finished it as one of the best sprinters in the state this season and in program history.

"I used to be a hurdler. I got hurt practicing hurdles once, so we decided to stick to the 4x100 for my sophomore season. My sophomore year is when I started running the 100. It's been a goal of mine to make finals and get a top place," Jax Lamm said. "I raced Isaiah all the time and I always wanted to be that fast, even though I'm not. It's nice to carry on the West Burlington legacy and all the great teams. I'm really happy I got second place."

Lamm anchored the Falcons' 4x100 relay team to a fifth-place finish in 43.79 in his final appearance on the blue oval. He teamed with junior Nick Skerik and seniors Reece Richards and Tanner Snodgrass on that relay. It was the seventh-straight finals appearance for WB-ND in the 4x100, which holds a special place in the hearts of the team members.

"We ran a pretty good time in prelims. I'm really happy with how that went. Hopefully we do well in the finals. I'm really happy with how the team is," Lamm said.

"Out of the blocks, once I got in the blocks I felt my hand going numb because I was getting nervous. I just went out there and ran it like a normal race," Skerik said. "It feels great to be a part of that team. It's always fun going out there running with them. I'm just glad to be a part of it. I'm going to miss having people to look up to. It's going to be a lot different next year being a senior."

Winfield-Mount Union senior Brandon Snowden went out with a bang, placing third in the Class 1A 100 in 11.39 and second in the 200 in 22.51.

"I felt good coming into it. After that 100 I really just wanted to break my personal record. I wanted to come out of Lane 6 looking good," Snowden said. "I just really wanted to finish as strong as I could. Like my 100 (Friday). I thought I had a really strong finish. I wanted to finish strong in my 200, also."

Mediapolis senior Jagger Gourley, who won the Class 2A 400 title on Thursday, added a fifth-place finish in the 200 in 23.29 and a fourth-place showing in the 100 in 11.44. Considering he underwent ACL surgery just eight months ago, Gourley was plenty happy just to be running at the state meet.

"I'm happy that I even got to be able to come to state again and be able to compete and do something like that. "I'm just grateful to be able to make it to the finals and run with the best," Gourley said. "It makes me really happy to look back where I came from and to be here now."

Mount Pleasant came into the day clinging to a two-point lead in the Class 3A team race. It all came to a crashing halt for the Panthers, who saw their state meet end in horrific fashion when senior Zach Beason pulled up lame on the anchor leg of the 4x100, then collapsed in a heap after limping across the finish line. He was carted off with what coaches and teammates fear may be a torn Achilles tendon.

Mount Pleasant finished tied for sixth in the Class 3A team race with 36 points.

Beason earlier teamed with seniors Tate Shull and Chase Lamm and junior Konnor Peterson to finish fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:01.27.

"We were hoping to get first. Whenever you compete you always go for the top spot. Fifth place isn't what we hoped for. We didn't run the cleanest race, but that was definitely OK," Shull said. "We're really scratching for those points, so we'll see how it comes out in the end."

"We're a little bit disappointed. We came in seeded fourth and we finished fifth. But overall I think we ran pretty well. That's one of our better times this season, so we can't be too upset. It's always exciting to get in that situation in the first place, so we're pretty happy. But we definitely feel like we could have done a little bit better," Peterson said. "We're up there in the hunt for a top three, which is where we want to be. That's our goal. That's big."

Mount Pleasant senior Jacob Stukerjurgen nearly added to the Panthers' total, finishing 13th in the 800 in 1:59.69 despite running in the first heat.

“If I was in the fast heat I would have been able to go out fast with all the faster guys," Stukerjurgen said. “My goal was to go sub-2 in all three of my races up here this week. I got it done. I wish I could have gone a little faster, but it is what it is.”