University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Friday that Shamiel Stevenson (pronounced Sha-meal) will join the Husker basketball program for the 2019-20 season.

Stevenson, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard/forward from Toronto, comes to Nebraska after spending the second semester at the University of Nevada. Stevenson began his collegiate career at Pittsburgh before transferring to Nevada in January. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining at Nebraska.

“We are excited to add Shamiel to our program,” Hoiberg said. “He brings a lot of versatility and physicality to our roster. With his size, strength and wingspan, Shamiel fits in perfectly in our system with his ability to play several positions. He also possesses the toughness and maturity needed to play in the Big Ten.”

As a freshman at Pitt in 2017-18, Stevenson played in 32 games, including 13 starts, and averaged 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game for the Panthers. He shot a team-high 50.5 percent from the field and was second on the team in rebounding. He also shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range and got to the foul line team-high 112 times.

He reached double figures 13 times as a freshman, including a career-high 19 points against Montana, when he went 7-of-10 from the field and added six rebounds and three assists. Stevenson posted seven of his double-figure efforts in ACC play, including 17 points against Florida State and 16 at nationally-ranked Miami. He grabbed five or more rebounds on 15 occasions, including a career high nine at Virginia Teach and against Mount St. Mary’s. He played in just four games in 2018-19 before transferring to Nevada. In the classroom, he garnered academic All-ACC selection in 2018.

He played his prep basketball at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks in his only season at the school. He

shot 38 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the line, helping the school to a 33-6 record and a No. 9 ranking in the MaxPreps Independent poll.

He was selected to play in the BioSteel All-Canadian Game in 2018 and also won the slam dunk contest in the event. He also spent two seasons at Wassatch Academy [Utah], averaging 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds as a junior in helping the school to a 29-4 record and an appearance in the Dick’s Sporting Goods High School National Tournament.