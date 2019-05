Raccoon Valley Pony Club announces the certification of Emalee Walker from Unrated to D-2 for both Horse Management and Dressage at a testing held on March 31 at Tempo Farm, Dallas Center. Emalee, 16 years old, is the daughter of Mark and Maureen Walker of Woodward and the leader of her club, the Raccoon Valley Pony Club, is Dr. Pat Foley of Huxley.