HUXLEY - Ballard produced the individual champion at the Raccoon River Conference boys’ golf meet Monday at the Ballard Golf and Country Club in Huxley.

Alex Bangs shot an impressive 78 over 18 holes to win medalist honors for the Bombers. Bangs finished six-over par, shooting a 39 on both the front and back nines to beat Carroll’s Tyler Tunning and Winterset’s Gavin Mileage by two strokes for first individually.

As a team, Ballard scored a 367 to place sixth out of eight teams. The Bombers finished only one stroke behind Bondurant-Farrar’s fifth-place score.

Carroll won with a 329 and Adel-Desoto-Minburn was second with a 337.

Spencer Catus shot a 95, Sam Reitano a 96 and Brooks Fleischmann a 98 as the other Bombers to score on the evening. Catus turned in nine-hole rounds of 45 and 50, Reitano 46 and 50 and Fleischmann a 47 and 51.

Thomas Locker carded a 101 with rounds of 50 and 51 and Kade Miller shot a 102 with a 52 on the front and 50 on the back for Ballard.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Carroll 329, 2. ADM 337, 3. Boone 348, 4. Winterset 349, 5. Bondurant-Farrar 366, 6. Ballard 367, 7. Carlisle 406, 8. Perry 604.

Ballard (367) - Alex Bangs 39-39-78, Kade Miller 52-50-102, Spencer Catus 45-50-95, Thomas Locker 50-51-101, Brooks Fleischmann 47-51-98, Sam Reitano 46-50-96.

Top 10 individual scores: 1. Alex Bangs (BALLARD) 78, 2. Tyler Tunning (CARR) 80, 3. Gavin Mileage (W) 80, 4. Joe Finnegan (ADM) 81, 5. Adam O’Connor (ADM) 81, 6. Dylan Bangs (BOONE) 81, 7. Jack West (W) 81, 8. Christian Bushore (BOONE) 82, 9. Drew Munson (CARR) 82, 10. Ty Nissen (CARR) 83.

AMES - Ballard turned in a solid fourth-place showing out of seven scored teams at the Gilbert Invitational Saturday at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Ballard shot a 352 over 18 holes. The Bombers finished just four strokes behind Dallas Center-Grimes’ third-place score of 348.

“They golfed pretty well today,” Ballard head coach Wyatt Weeks said. “We’ve played some tough golf courses the last couple weeks, but this is a scoring golf course and it was good experience for sectionals.”

Alex Bangs led Ballard with an 85. He turned in nine-hole rounds of 42 and 43.

Thomas Locker carded an 88 with rounds of 48 and 40 and Kade Miller an 89 with nine-hole efforts of 44 and 45. Spencer Catus shot two nine-hole rounds of 45 to card a 90 as the final scored Bomber golfer.

Brooks Fleischmann, Sam Reitano, Ben Johnson and Nolan Schonhorst also competed for Ballard. Fleischmann shot a 101, Reitano scored a 102 and Johnson and Schonhorst each delivered a 110.

Nevada dominated the meet with a score of 300 even and Gilbert was second with a 330. Nevada’s Dylan Sporrer and Caden Jones were medalist and medalist runner-up with respective scores of 73 and 74.

Ballard will be back at the Ames Golf and Country Club for Class 3A sectionals this Friday. The meet is set to tee off at 10 a.m.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Nevada 300, 2. Gilbert 330, 3. DCG 348, 4. Ballard 352, 5. Boone 357, 6. Bondurant-Farrar 387, 7. Woodward-Granger 411.

Ballard (348) - Spencer Catus 45-45-90, Alex Bangs 42-43-85, Kade Miller 44-45-89, Thomas Locker 48-40-88, Brooks Fleischmann 53-48-101, Sam Reitano 52-50-102, Ben Johnson 54-56-110, Nolan Schonhorst 53-57-110.

WEBSTER CITY - Ballard had three golfers score under 100 over 18 holes at the Webster City Invitational May 2 at the Briggs Woods Golf Course in Webster City.

Ballard shot a 381 as a team to place sixth out of seven teams. Nevada won with a 312, Webster City took second with a 323 and Clear Lake placed third with a 331.

Alex Bangs turned in nine-hole rounds of 47 and 43 to finish with a 90 as the top performer for Ballard. Kade Miller shot a 94 with rounds of 43 and 51 and Thomas Locker a 96 with nine-hole scores of 49 and 47.

Spencer Catus carded a 101 with rounds of 50 and 51 to complete the team scoring. Brooks Fleischmann just missed the Bomber scoring cut with a 102 and Sam Reitano shot a 108.

Webster City’s Nathan Ferrell shot a three-under par 69 to win medalist and Clear Lake’s Tate Storbeck was medalist runner-up with a 74.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Nevada 312, 2. Webster City 323, 3. Clear Lake 331, 4. Iowa Falls-Alden 353, 5. Clarion 365, 6. Ballard 381, 7. Webster City JV 389.

Ballard (381) - Spencer Catus 50-51-101, Alex Bangs 47-43-90, Kade Miller 43-51-94, Thomas Locker 49-47-96, Brooks Fleischmann 49-53-102, Sam Reitano 52-56-108.