The Sidney Cowgirls became the 2019 Corner Conference Champions on Thursday, May 2, as Maddy Duncan scored 40 of the teams 157 points.

Duncan earned four first place medals. In the 100m dash, Duncan finished with a time of 13.43. In the 200, Maddy crossed the finish line in 27.56. Duncan won handily in the 400m dash by six seconds and finished with a time of 1:01.68. In the long jump, Duncan had a leap of 16-06.

Jaden Daffer placed first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.09. In the 400m hurdles, Daffer placed second and a time of 1:14.25.

Sidney placed first in the 4x100 relay. Daffer, Makenna Laumann, Alice de Froment and Presley Brumbaugh, 55.19.

4x800m relay: Chay Ward, Faith Brumbaugh, Presley Brumbaugh and Caitlyn Rasco, first, 11:38.15.

1600m distance medley relay: Danica Laumann, Caitlyn Ward, Camryn McClintock and Harley Spurlock, first, 5:04.82.