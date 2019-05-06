Former Cyclone looking at a path similar to his older brother, Chris

Talen Horton-Tucker has an opportunity to be the first Iowa State men’s basketball player taken in the first round of the NBA draft since Royce White went 16th in 2012. Despite that seven-year drought, former Cyclones have been thriving in the professional ranks during that time, with different routes taken to both the NBA and overseas success.

Nick Weiler-Babb will likely count as one of those Cyclones who may be looking a more circuitous route to pro paychecks as the former ISU point guard is not a fixture on mock drafts, but still very much on NBA franchises’ radars given his college career.

“Draft night is one night. Now more than ever, go look at any NBA roster and you’re going to find a bunch of different paths to the NBA,” Weiler-Babb’s agent, Greg Lawrence of Wasserman, told the Ames Tribune in an interview last week. “There is the straightest path, which is you’re a first-round pick and you’re guaranteed money. That’s the direct path, but there is also guys that if you look at a roster that started in the G-League, started overseas. You’ll see a mixture.

“The goal is to be a pro for 15 years. Everybody’s top aspiration is the NBA. That’s what we want for them and that’s certainly what his goal is, but the goal is to have a long career. Draft night is just one night. It is not a final verdict on whether you’re going to play in the NBA. It’s not a final verdict of how good you are because it’s not even let’s line up the top 60 players one through 60 and that’s how the draft is going to go.”

Weiler-Babb operated in a number of roles during his three seasons with the Cyclones after transferring from Arkansas. He was a supporting player on the 2017 Big 12 tournament champions that featured four senior starters, three of whom spent this past year in the NBA, became a do-everything point guard for the rebuilding 2018 season and then became a key piece for last year’s Big 12 tournament champs, averaging 9.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

“The biggest thing is to try to get (Weiler-Babb) around coaches as much as possible because they’re the ones when you have some of the fringe guys, it comes down to a coach saying, ‘I want this guy on the roster or I want this guy with us in summer league,’” Lawrence, who counts All-Star Klay Thompson among his clients, said. “Being a team player, having versatility, you hear a lot about that. I think there are going to be questions about what position does he slot in at the next level or is he a guy that can play multiple positions. Certainly he can defend multiple positions, which is unbelievably important now the way the NBA and the game is being played.”

Weiler-Babb does have the advantage of having viewed this process before when his brother and former Cyclone, Chris, went undrafted as a fifth-year senior in 2013, went on to the G-League, played in 14 career NBA games and then pursued a career overseas, most recently in Turkey.

“Both Chris and Nick are guys that have kind of infectious way about them where you get around them and you say, ‘Look, we’re going to give a guy an opportunity, this is a guy you feel strongly to help us, is going to do all the small things perfectly and has all the intangibles to be a great addition to our roster,’" Lawrence, who also represents Chris, said. “I think it is helpful to him to see the path Chris had to take.

“It’s good for Nick to see that there are different routes that can be successful, and also it’s really hard. Getting drafted is difficult, but it doesn’t mean anything if you don't follow it up and perform. Getting drafted is not the hardest thing to do. Having a 10-year career in the NBA is really hard to do. It’s important that someone like Nick to keep the goal, the big picture in mind.”

Weiler-Babb is currently in Los Angeles working out at Wasserman’s in-house facility, prepping for what will be a hectic coming weeks and months that will include workouts with NBA teams followed by NBA summer league and then the 2019-20 season, be it stateside or elsewhere for him.

“It’s going to be a little crazy,” Lawrence said. “He’s going to be getting a lot of frequent flyer miles and staying in a lot of hotels.

“He’s not going to get a break until maybe this time next year outside of maybe a week or two after summer league. It’s going to be a long haul.”

The NBA draft is June 20, when ISU’s first-round drought may come to an end with Horton-Tucker while its fifth-year players like Weiler-Babb and Marial Shayok could embark on a path that’s been lucrative for the likes of Georges Niang, Monte Morris, Naz Mitrou-Long, Matt Thomas, DeAndre Kane and a host of others that have thrived professionally after helping the Cyclones through the most successful stretch in program history.

“Both those guys have a chance to end up in some good places,” Prohm said of his fifth-year players. “Whether that’s the NBA or not, that’s to be determined, but both those guys will be playing a really good situation next year.”