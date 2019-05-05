The Big Ten Conference announced the 2019 Big Ten Softball Tournament bracket on Sunday night, with Michigan earning the No. 1 seed following its 21st conference title and 11th in the past 12 seasons. The Wolverines (40-11, 22-1 Big Ten) clinched the outright Big Ten Championship on Sunday afternoon with a 12-3 victory at Maryland, coupled with Northwestern’s 4-0 loss at Minnesota.



The 12-team, single-elimination tournament begins Thursday with first-round games and continues through Saturday’s championship game. This year’s tournament will be held for the first time at Andy Mohr Field on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. The tournament champion will earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.



The top four seeds for this year’s Big Ten Tournament received byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round. Northwestern (42-9, 21-2) is the No. 2 seed, while three-time defending tournament champion Minnesota (39-11, 20-2) earned the No. 3 seed and Ohio State (34-15, 17-6) is seeded No. 4.



The first pitch of the 2019 Big Ten Tournament will take place at 11 a.m. (ET) Thursday when No. 5 seed Wisconsin faces No. 12 seed Iowa, with the winner advancing to play fourth-seeded Ohio State on Friday. Eighth-seeded Nebraska and No. 9 seed Illinois will square off in Thursday’s second game at approximately 1:30 p.m., with the winner moving on to play Big Ten Champion and No. 1 seed Michigan. Tournament host and No. 7 seed Indiana takes on 10th-seeded Penn State at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with No. 2 seed Northwestern awaiting the winner. In the last of Thursday’s first-round games at approximately 7 p.m., No. 6 Rutgers meets No. 11 seed Purdue, as third-seeded Minnesota gets set to face the winner.



Friday’s quarterfinal games will begin at 11 a.m. (ET), with the four victorious schools reaching the semifinals. The first semifinal will be played at noon Saturday, with the second semifinal beginning at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday. First pitch for Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m.







Once again this season, BTN will televise all 11 games of the Big Ten Softball Tournament live, with each game also available on the FOX Sports app and through BTN’s digital extension, BTN2Go.