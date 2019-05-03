Burlington High School's Taven Harris won the long jump by less than an inch and the Grayhounds picked up three second-place finishes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track and field meet at Bettendorf Thursday evening.

Bettendorf won the team title with 193 points and Pleasant Valley was second at 146. Burlington finished sixth of 10 teams with 52 points.

Harris won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 4 1/2 inches, edging out Bettendorf's Kelvin Mukosa who jump 21-3 3/4.

Harris joined Larry Taylor, Carlton Martinez-Hale and Mark Smith for a second place finish in the 4x200 relay in 1:33.81. Smith earlier finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.22 seconds. Burlington's 4x100 relay team of Taylor, Harris, Martinez-Hale and Smith finished second in 1:30.76.

Taylor, Harris, Martinez-Hale and Smith finished fourth in the 800-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 1:38.90.

Burlington's Conor Stringer was fifth in the 3,200 in 10:24.70 and seventh in the 1,600 in 4:52.66.

BUNTON LEADS BHS GIRLS: Madison Bunton placed in two events to lead Burlington in the Mississippi Athletic conference girls track and field meet at Bettendorf.

Pleasant Valley won the team championship with 192 points, 20 better than runner-up Bettendorf. Burlington was 10th with nine points.

Bunton finished sixth in the 200-meter dash in 27.58 seconds and eighth in the 100 at 13.22.

The Grayhound quartet of Bailey Skidmore, Raigan Munson, Eleyna Zaiser and Alli Bivens finished sixth in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay in 1:21.12. Burlington was eighth in the 1,600 distance medley relay with Marissa Griffin, Alize Johnson, Reyna Schafer and Natalie Thomson in 5:00.61.

Burlington also finished eighth in the 4x200 relay with Bunton, Johnson, Ariana Baylark and Angel Baylark. They were timed at 1:56.80.

PANTHERS SWEEP SEC: Mount Pleasant swept the boys and girls team titles in the Southeast Conference meet at Fairfield.

The Mount Pleasant boys won with 125 points and were followed by Washington (87), Fairfield (71), Fort Madison (65) and Keokuk (42).

The Panther girls won with 161 points and were followed by Fairfield (98), Keokuk (47), Washington (47) and Fort Madison (28).

The Mount Pleasant girls had two double winners among their 12 event victories. Maggie Cristoforo won the 400-meter dash in 1:01.45 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.43. The Panthers' Abby Ryon won the 1,500 in 4:54.97 and the 3,000 meters in 10:41.63. Mount Pleasant also got individual victories from Maggie Jennings in the 800, Karsyn Lamm in the 100 hurdles, Lyndi Vantiger in long jump and Lexie Magnani in shot put. The Panthers won four relays.

Keokuk's Miracle Ailes won two girls events — the 100 dash in 13.03 and the high jump at 5-0.

Mount Pleasant's boys won nine events. Winning individual events for the Panthers were Jacob Stukerjurgen in the 800, Cody Mertens in the 1,600, Chase Lamm in the 110 high hurdles, Sam Beatty in high jump and Riley McQuiggin in shot put.

Keokuk's Braylon Martinez won the 100 dash and the Chiefs won the 4x200 relay.

Fort Madison's Matt Hellige won the 3,200 and Quentin Schneider won the 400 hurdles. The Bloodhounds grabbed a win in the 4x400 relay.

PREP BASEBALL

SOUTHEASTERN 8, ILLINI WEST 0: Southeastern's Shad Flesner fired a one-hit shutout in a victory over the Chargers at Augusta, Illinois.

Illini West's Chase Claassen broke up the potential no-hitter with a single. Flesner gave up two walks and struck out 17 Chargers in seven innings.

Illini West (11-7) plays at Lewistown at 10 a.m. Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

BURLINGTON 1, CLINTON 0 (OT): A goal by freshman Brian Velazquez in overtime lifted the Grayhounds to a Mississppi Athletic Conference victory at Clinton.

Justin Bray had the assist.

Burlington "dominated the ball from start to finish," BHS coach Tim Miller said. "They held their composure. (Clinton) started fouling late in the game, but the Burlington boys played with class."

Burlington goalkeeper Trevor McCannon "had an extremely acrobatic night," Miller said. McCannon picked up the shutout with seven saves.

The win ended Burlington's losing streak at six matches and extended Clinton's to seven.

The Grayhounds (2-7) host Danville-New London Monday at Bracewell Stadium. Clinton slipped to 2-8.

MOUNT PLEASANT 2, FORT MADISON 1: The Panthers edged Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference match at Mount Pleasant.

Nathan Rauenbuehler scored both Mount Pleasant goals. Avery Scandridge had an assist and Logan Lee had five saves. The match lifted Mount Pleasant coach Neil Schmitz's career record above .500 at 103-102.

AJ Nolting scored Fort Madison's goal, assisted by Austin Sexton and Brody Rung. The Bloodhounds' Javier Trejo had four saves.

Fort Madison (6-6) plays at Washington Monday. Mount Pleasant (10-3) hosts No. 2 Marion Monday.

MEDIAPOLIS 3, HIGHLAND 2: The Bulldogs edged Highland in a SEI Superconference match.

Drew Zurmuehlen, Nate Hine and Eli Grier each scored a goal for Mediapolis. Zurmuehlen and Nate Hine each had an assist. Randall Hine finished with eight saves.

Mediapolis (6-7) hosts No. 3 (Class 1A) Notre Dame-West Burlington on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

BURLINGTON 5, FORT MADISON 1: Bailey Wiemann had four goals and an assist to lead the Grayhounds to a non-conference victory at Fort Madison.

Tiffany Conrad added a goal for Burlington. Yarexia Molina finished with two assists, Molly Nelson and Katelyn Weinreich each had one assist. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Cline had three saves.

Burlington (5-5) hosts Davenport West in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match Tuesday at Bracewell Stadium. Fort Madison (5-4) hosts Southeast Conference rival Washington Monday.

NO. 9 HOLY TRINITY 8, CENTRAL LEE 0: Claire Pothitakis finished with four goals and two assists for No. 9 (Class 1A) Holy Trinity in a victory at West Point.

Elle Rashid had two goals for the Crusaders. Ashlyn Haas added a goal. Emily Box and Taylor Boeding both had two assists, Taylor Crabtree added one. Goalkeeper Sam Pothitakis picked up the shutout.

Holy Trinity improved to 8-4. Central Lee is 0-6.

BOYS TENNIS

HOUNDS, KNIGHTS TIED: Pleasant Valley took the lead with 18 points on the first day of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at Eldridge.

Bettendorf is in second place with 16 points. Burlington and Davenport Assumption are tied for ninth with one point each. Championship matches are scheduled for today.

Burlington won two first round matches. At No. 5 singles, Tyson Powers defeated Muscatine's Ricardo Pena, 8-4. Powers then fell to Pleasant Valley's Brody Adams, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 6 singles, Burlington's Jacob Hardy opened with an 8-5 win over Muscatine's Leo Garcia. He then lost to Pleasant Valley's Kiran Marla, 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

CAMANCHE 8, FORT MADISON 1: The Bloodhounds won the top singles match, but Camanche swept the rest at Fort Madison.

Fort Madison's Larissa Ferrill defeated Natalie Goble, 10-1, at No. 1 singles.

Camanche's singles wins: Lexie Hart over Lanie Kuntz, 10-3; Maddie Michels over Zoe Ramatowski, 10-5; Kamryn Vogel over Kirklynn Nafziger, 11-10 (7-1); Kendall Wright over Lily Cadwallader, 10-5); and Emma Holstein over Alyse Schmidt, 11-10 (8-6).

Camanche's doubles wins: Goble and Hart over Ferrill and Kuntz, 10-5; Michels and Holstein over Ramatowski and Nafziger, 10-4, and Vogel and Wright over Cadwallader and Schmidt, 10-7.

MOUNT PLEASANT 8, MAHARISHI 1: The Panthers won five of six singles matches and all three doubles matches to roll by Maharishi at Fairfield.

Mount Pleasant's singles wins came from Erin Zihlman over Olivia Goodale, 8-4, Hallie Sandeen over Yenet Deribe, 8-3, Shaleen Thiengmany over Deepika Vempati, 8-4, Sierra Barton over Vaisnavii Mohanraj, 8-2, and Olivia Larson over Sophia Malik, 8-1.

In doubles, Zihlman and Sandeen beat Goodale and Deribe, 8-3, Thiengmany and Breeana Runyon defeated Vempati and Lily Fenton, 8-1, and Barton and Larson topped Mohanraj and Malik, 8-2.

Maharishi's win came from Fenton, who beat Runyon 9-8 (9-7) at No. 4 singles.