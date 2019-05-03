MEDIAPOLIS — Allison Renfro wanted to give the home fans one last race to remember her by, one final memory to last a lifetime.

The Mediapolis High School senior distance runner did just that.

In her next-to-last race on her home track on Thursday night, Renfro not only won the SEI Superconference North Division 3,000-meter run title for the second straight year, she shattered her personal-best time in the process.

Renfro broke away from Pekin's Lauren Derscheid with three laps to go, then coasted home in 11 minutes, 27.80 seconds, shaving nearly 11 seconds off her best time from a year ago and knocking 16 seconds off her previous season best.

"I had a big PR, so I was really happy about that. My goal was to run 11:35. That's what I ran last year and qualified me for state. So I'm happy I ran 11 seconds faster than that. I think I was really motivated. This is the last chance all of these people are going to watch me run. I just wanted to show them that I'm running for college. I just wanted to do good," Renfro said. "I heard Coach (Mitch) Timmerman yelling out my splits and I had them written on my hand, so I was checking to make sure I was on track the whole time. It gives me confidence. I didn't think I was going to go to state in anything. I'm really excited now. I think I'm ready for next week."

Pekin ran away with the team title, piling up 156 points to outdistance runner-up Highland by 53 points.

Mediapolis, which finished fourth with 95 points, got a surprising performance from freshman Amya Myers, who finished third in the 800 in 2:40.01. Myers led for the first lap and a half before getting passed, but already is showing signs of great things to come.

"It was kind of hard because it was conference and we have to get our times down to be able to qualify," Myers said. "I like it because you can keep your pace until the last lap and then I just have to speed up a little bit. I need to work on my stride and my pace. I am worried about my time mostly."

Mediapolis junior Helaina Hillyard won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet.

Winfield-Mount Union got a strong showing from freshman hurdler Kyndal Townsley, who finished third in the 100 hurdles in 18.12. Townsley earlier anchored the Lady Wolves to a title in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:17.56.

"It was good. (Holley Johnson of Lone Tree) is really good. It was tough competition. It pushed me really hard," Townsley said of the 100 hurdles. "We did really good (in the shuttle hurdle relay). We put a new girl in a couple weeks ago (Whitney Vantiger). We did pretty good."

W-MU also crowned a champion in Anna Hudson, who won the shot put with a toss of 35-3 1/2.

Wapello got a second-place finish from the 4x200 relay team of Gracie Gustison, Tiffany Parsons, Grace Ealey and Lindsey Massner, who finished in 1:51.08, a season best.

"We started off ahead and I knew the last leg was going to be really fast. I knew it was going to be mostly up to me because we were ahead. I just ran my hardest and gave it everything I had," Massner said. "Our first leg is really good because she gets us ahead and we can get more of a lead. Our second leg usually gives us a little bit more of a lead. Once it gets to our third leg we stay really good, as close as we can. Once it gets to me I have to run as fast as I can no matter what. I run my hardest and I know that's all I can do. Our other legs are what makes us good."

The Arrows got a victory from Serah Shafer, who won the 400 hurdles in 1:11.06.

Louisa-Muscatine won the 4x400 in 4:20.12 and got second-place finishes from Kylee Sanders in the long jump and 400.

Team scores

1. Pekin, 156; 2. Highland, 103; 3. Louisa-Muscatine, 100; 4. Mediapolis, 95; 5. Winfield-Mount Union, 74; 6. Wapello, 68; 7. Lone Tree, 51; 8. Iowa Mennonite School, 43; 9. Columbus, 23.

Shot put — 1. Anna Hudson (WMU), 35-3 1/2; 2. Sam McConahay (Wap.), 34-10 1/4; 3. Kerrigan Pope (Pekin), 34-2. Discus — 1. Pope (Pekin), 112-10; 2. Emi Zook (Pekin), 110-10 1/2; 3. Paige Klinedinst (Wap.), 103-1 1/2. Long jump — 1. Emily Yahnke (High.), 17-0 1/4; 2. Kylee Sanders (L-M), 16-11; 3. Aly Stokes (High.), 15-4. High jump — 1. Helaina Hillyard (Mepo), 5-0; 2. Ellie Ledger (Pekin), 4-8; 3. Ellie Gerber (Mepo), 4-8.

100 — 1. Yahnke (High.), 13.07; 2. Suzanna Yoder (IMS), 13.21; 3. McKenna Hohenadel (L-M), 13.26. 200 — 1. Yoder (IMS), 27.45; 2. Hohenadel (L-M), 27.90; 3. Stokes (High.), 28.02. 400 — 1. Yoder (IMS), 1:01.55; 2. Sanders (L-M), 1:04.31; 3. Cari Duwa (Pekin), 1:05.67. 800 — 1. Leah Bontrager (IMS), 2:36.79; 2. Maddie Black (Pekin), 2:38.44; 3. Amya Myers (Mepo), 2:40.01. 1,500 — 1. Emiloy Laumeyer (Pekin), 5:23.42; 2. Madison Thomann (High.), 5:23.69; 3. Derscheid (Pekin), 5:24.80. 3,000 — 1. Allison Renfro (Mepo), 11:27.80; 2. Derscheid (Pekin), 11:41.27; 3. Black (Pekin), 12:09.29. 100 hurdles — 1. Holley Johnson (LT), 17.10; 2. Gracie Baetsle (Pekin), 18.11; 3. Kyndal Townsley (W-MU), 18.12. 400 hurdles — 1. Serah Shafer (Wap.), 1:11.06; 2. Hailey Sanders (L-M), 1:11.33; 3. Johnson (LT), 1:13.11.

4x100 — 1. Highland, 52.35; 2. Pekin, 54.41; 3. W-MU, 55.25. 4x200 — 1. Highland, 1:50.73; 2. Wapello, 1:51.08; 3. Pekin, 1:57.84. 4x400 — 1. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:20.12; 2. Pekin, 4:24.79; 3. Mediapolis, 4:34.35. 4x800 — 1. Pekin, 10:30.49; 2. Mediapolis, 11:28.87; 3. Highland, 11:44.89. Sprint medley relay — 1. Pekin, 1:57.27; 2. Mediapolis, 1:57.69; 3. Wapello, 1:58.19. Distance medley relay — 1. Pekin, 4:32.91; 2. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:37.17; 3. Highland, 4:43.52. Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. W-MU, 1:17.56; 2. Louisa-Muscatine, 1:20.51; 3. Highland, 1:25.52.