MEDIAPOLIS — Jagger Gourley watched last year's SEI Superconference North Division track meet from the sidelines, forced to sit out while nursing a nagging hamstring injury.

On Thursday night, in his final home meet, the Mediapolis High School senior was good as gold.

Gourley started the night by teaming with Josh Darbyshire, Andrew McPherson and Owen Timmerman to win the sprint medley relay in 1 minute, 36.39 seconds.

Gourley came back to win the 100 in 11.14 seconds and the 200 in 22.39. But his best performance came in the 400, where he won in 49.62, breaking a 25-year old meet record of 49.72 set by Mediapolis' Aaron Egbert, who still holds the school record. For now.

"It feels really great, especially since last year I was hurt at this time and I didn't get to run at all. It feels good to be able to just compete and run all of my races. It's the last time I'll ever run here. It means a lot. It's a good way to go out," Gourley said. "That felt great. I hadn't been able to get 49 yet this season, so it felt good to be able to run that and get really close to my PR from last year."

But his biggest thrill of the night was winning a conference title in the sprint medley relay with his friends and teammates.

"I really enjoy being able to do it with a group because I think it really means more. It's a team effort, come together for a win," Gourley said.

Mediapolis senior Brennan Breuer had a busy night as well. Breuer won the shot put with a toss of 46 feet, 2 1/2 inches and was third in the discus with a throw of 135-4 1/2.

Breuer then traded in his metal implements for a baseball cap and glove, hightailing it across the parking lot for baseball practice before coming back to cheer on his teammates, who finished third in the team standings with 132 points.

"Baseball started this week, so now I get to do both. I'm excited for the end of track, being able to compete and hopefully go to state. And then the start of baseball, which is right around the corner. I'm kind of looking forward to both," Breuer said. "It's hard because I'm not getting as much ring time. You can't spend the time and reps you want to out there when it's pouring down. Hopefully it will slow down so we can get some good practice in."

Mediapolis went 1-2 in the 800 with Owen Timmerman and Ben Wolgemuth and also won the 4x400 to close the night.

Wapello won the team title with 160 points, 18 better than runner-up Pekin. The Indians got wins from Brenton Ross in the 110 hurdles and T.J. Dirth in the discus. Dirth also placed second in the long jump and shot put, while Keaton Mitchell was second in both the discus and high jump. Aiden Housman went second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600.

Winfield-Mount Union pulled off one of the shocking upsets of the night, knocking off Pekin in the 4x200 relay. The Panthers came in with the fifth-fastest time in Class 1A, but the Wolves' team of Brody Barton, Dane Sweezer, Brandon Snowden and Juanito Piper won in 1:34.39. Pekin was second in 1:34.94.

"That felt pretty good, getting ready to take off and seeing Brandon with the lead. That's what he's there for, try to get me a good lead and hopefully I can gain a little more," Piper said. "We've messed around with it a lot and found it works best like this. We changed our handoffs I don't know how many times. It's finally working out."

W-MU also got a win from Talon Newton, who took the high jump at 5-8.

Columbus sophomore Will Schwab puts in extra work on his 800, even running on Sundays. It paid off as he anchored the Wildcats to second place in the 4x800 in 9:02.71. He later came back to finish third in the 800 in 2:11.39.

"Hard work and dedication. Coming to practice every day and working hard. One day I was running on a Sunday and Coach said, 'You don't need to do that.' Well, I told Coach I'm just trying to get better every day. Since seventh grade I've been walking the hallways and I see the (800) record up there — two minutes flat. One day I'm going to get there. I just remind myself, 'Two minutes flat. Two minutes flat.' One day I'm going to get there," Schwab said. "We threw in a new guy. He only ran one 800 at Lone Tree. He ran a 2:25 and then ran another 2:20. He stepped up big. Felix Soliz. Shout out to him. He ran a 2:17. He really helped us with a good start. Senior Hunter Humiston has great leadership at practice all the time. He stepped up big. He got me in position to do what I can do. We've been in that spot many times. Coach told us we need to step up big. We showed up. We're trying to bring Columbus track back."

Team scores

1. Wapello, 160; 2. Pekin, 142; 3. Mediapolis, 132; 4. Winfield-Mount Union, 81; 5. Lone Tree, 75; 6. Louisa-Muscatine, 71; 7. Highland, 32; 8. Columbus, 30.

Shot put — 1. Brennan Breuer (Mepo), 46-2 1/2; 2. T.J. Dirth (Wap.), 44-9; 3. Cale Yoder (LT), 43-2 3/4. Discus — 1. Dirth (Wap.), 156-7 1/2; 2. Keaton Mitchell (Wap.), 144-7 1/2; 3. Breuer (Mepo), 135-4 1/2. Long jump — 1. Brady Dauber (LT), 20-0 1/4; 2. Dirth (Wap.), 19-9 1/4; 3. Devin Fraise (Pekin), 19-4. High jump — 1. Talon Newton (W-MU), 5-8; 2. Mitchell (Wap.), 5-6; 3. Brady Latcham (Pekin), 5-4.

100 — 1. Jagger Gourley (Mepo), 11.14; 2. Brandon Snowden (W-MU), 11.32; 3. Ricky Pforts (Wap.), 11.42. 200 — 1. Gourley (Mepo), 22.39; 2. Snowden (W-MU), 23.03; 3. Brock Jeambey (L-M), 23.55. 400 — 1. Gourley (Mepo), 49.62; 2. Chase Kruse (L-M), 52.31; 3. Caden Thomas (Wap.), 52.66. 800 — 1. Owen Timmerman (Mepo), 2:05.15; 2. Ben Wo;gemuth (Mepo), 2:06.41; 3. Will Schwab (Col.), 2:11.39. 1,600 — 1. Brady Millikin (Pekin), 4:46.32; 2. Colten Glosser (Pekin), 4:49.04; 3. Aiden Housman (Wap.), 4:55.07. 3,200 — 1. Millikin (Pekin), 10:09.57; 2. Housman (Wap.), 10:16.53; 3. Glosser (Pekin), 10:42.05. 110 hurdles — 1. Brenton Ross (Wap.), 17.18; 2. Griffin Mears (Wap.), 17.77; 3. Dane Sweezer (W-MU), 18.02. 400 hurdles — 1. Kruse (L-M), 56.81; 2. Cole Earnest (Pekin), 58.89; 3. Mears (Wap.), 58.95.

4x100 — 1. Pekin, 45.03; 2. W-MU, 45.13; 3. Louisa-Muscatine, 45.51. 4x200 — 1. W-MU, 1:34.39; 2. Pekin, 1:34.94; 3. Wapello, 1:36.12. 4x400 — 1. Mediapolis, 3:37.34; 2. Wapello, 3:37.96; 3. Lone Tree, 3:41.59. 4x800 — 1. Pekin, 8:53.18; 2. Columbus, 9:02.71; 3. Wapello, 9:07.10. Sprint medley relay — 1. Mediapolis, 1:36.39; 2. Louisa-Muscatine, 1:37.67; 3. Pekin, 1:39.25. Distance medley relay — 1. Pekin, 3:43.04; 2. Mediapolis, 3:45.77; 3. Lone Tree, 3:52.94. Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Pekin, 1:04.19; 2. Wapello, 1:06.57; 3. Lone Tree, 1:13.01.