Another meet in the books and another first-place finish for the ADM girls golf team as they bested the field of three in Perry Thursday afternoon at the Perry Golf & Country Club.

The Tigers bested the field of host Perry and Ogden, carding a season-best nine-hole team round of 213. Ogden was behind ADM in second with a 226 while Perry fell to third with a score of 240. Leading the way for ADM was Adi Atkins who carded her best nine-hole score of the season with a 51, which also earned her meet runner-up status which she won on a card back.

Right behind Atkins was Liv Rickert who carded one par on the day to also post a nine-hole mark of 51. Mikayla Klein also posted a season-low as she notched a 55 through her nine holes played. Monica Thomas, who highlighted meets in the past, tossed up a beauty of a performance on hole two where a precise tee shot and masterful approach shot earned the linkster her first birdie en route to a score of 56.

The Tigers will head back to the links today for an early 18 hole tournament at Nishna Hills Golf Course in Atlantic. There they will battle an eleven team field including host Atlantic, Carroll, Clarinda, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Shenandoah, and Winterset. Tee off is set for 9 a.m.