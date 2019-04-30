It was another successful outing Monday night for the ADM girls soccer team as they blanked the visiting Nevada Cubs 5-0 at Tiger Stadium.

In front of the home town crowd, the Tigers stormed off to a 3-0 halftime advantage before piling on two goals late to acquire their eighth win of the season. Junior Delaney Barton and sophomore Ashlyn Watt conducted the scoring efforts in the first half. Barton’s two goals were part of a big night for her with two assists and six points earned on the night. Barton’s two goals gave her eight total on the season while Watt’s lone goal put her at 14 goals scored, the third best mark inside the Raccoon River Conference.

Their efforts helped the Tigers hold a 3-0 halftime lead which would only grow once the second half began. With 22 minutes left in regulation, junior Josi Lonneman, from just over 15 yards out, drilled a high kicked that bounced off the hands of the Nevada goalkeeper and rolled into the net for the fourth goal of the night. The goal also marked Lonneman’s sixth goal of the 2019 campaign.

The fifth and final goal of the night came from freshman Taylor Caltrider who connected on her first goal scored of her high school career. That goal came with under six minutes left in regulation and gave ADM a 5-0 lead.

Delaney Bertman thwarted five would be goals as she helped the Tigers earn their sixth shutout victory of the season.

There was a lot that went right for the Tigers but among all else, one thing that head coach Kelsey Dolder spoke on was the play in the midfield.

“We did a good job controlling the ball in the midfield which made it easier for us to go on the attack,” began Dolder. “We were able to control the pace of the game with that and it was big towards the win tonight.”

“Coming into this season there was a lot of concern about our defense after losing key defensive pieces like Sydney Canney and so forth,” said Dolder. “These girls really stepped up this season and that intensity that helped us last year is once again going strong this year.”

The Tigers are now 8-1 on the season and will now hit the road for their next contest. Although the contest was originally scheduled for Island Park in Adel, field conditions have forced the game to Earlham High School where they will take on conference foe Winterset. The contest is set to begin around 7 p.m.