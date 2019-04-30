Inclement weather in central Iowa forcing schedule changes

With inclement weather descending on central Iowa, area high schools have been forced to alter their scheduled events Tuesday. This list will be updated throughout the day.

Girls' Golf: Ames vs. Johnston at Jester Park, postponed to May 8

Boys' Tennis: Ames vs. Dowling Catholic, rescheduled to May 4

Boys' Golf: Ballard vs. Atlantic at Atlantic Golf and Country Club, canceled

Girls' Tennis: Ballard vs. South Hardin, canceled; Ames vs. Dowling Catholic, canceled

Girls' Soccer: Ames vs. Ankeny, postponed to May 13 at 5 p.m.; Collins-Maxwell at Iowa Falls-Alden, canceled; Ballard vs. Perry, rescheduled to May 14