For the third-straight season, US Baseball Park will serve as the host for the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Baseball Championship, taking place May 1-7 in Ozark, Mo.



William Penn received the No. 1 seed for the tournament after winning the regular season title, a feat that they had yet to accomplish since entering the conference in 2013. The Statesmen finished the regular season with an overall record of 33-10 and 18-6 final in conference play.



The Peru State baseball team earned the sixth seed in the upcoming tournament. The Bobcats finished the season with a 20-22 mark and were 16-11 in Heart which was just two games out of the fourth seed in the loss column.