It was the baseball alumni reunion and senior day for the Peru State Bobcat baseball team. Despite the very windy and cold conditions, the 'Cats gained a sweep over the visiting Evangel (Mo.) Crusaders.



Peru State took the first game 8-5 and then came back with a convincing 10-2 win for the sweep over the Crusaders.



With the pair of wins, the Bobcats improved to 20-22 overall on the season and more importantly 16-11 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Evangel finished its season with an 18-23 record and 8-19 in conference play.



First Game Action



Neither team scored through the first three innings. Evangel would actually get on the board first with a run in the top of the fourth.

Peru State would respond with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. After two outs, Edwin Muniz (Dorado, P.R.) singled to shallow center. Austin Greenfield (Omaha) entered to run for Muniz. Abner Vincenty (Cabo Rojo, P.R.) hit a two-run home run over the right field fence on a 3-1 count to put the Bobcats up 2-1 at that point.



The Crusaders would score two in the top of the fifth to regain the lead at 3-2.



The Bobcats would bat around and more in the bottom of the fifth. After an out, Jesus Tavarez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) singled to shallow right. Darren Hasch (Destin, Fla.) doubled deep down the right field line to drive in Tavarez. Adam Cendejas (Chino Hills, Calif.) singled thru the hole at second base to score Hasch to give Peru State the lead. Jaxson Balm (Auburn) entered to run for Cendejas. Sterling Rupp (Grand Island) reached on a walk with Balm moving to second. After a pitching change and the second out, Vincenty reached on a wild throw with the base runners advancing and Balm eventually scoring. Chaz Dunn (Falls City) would reach on a walk to load the bases. Joshua Banuelos (Moreno Valley, Calif.) reached on an error with Rupp scoring and keeping the bases loaded. Zach Nolin (Bonifay, Fla.) singled to shallow left which drove in Vincenty and Dunn for the fifth and sixth runs of the inning. The 'Cats would lead 8-3 after five complete innings.



Evangel would score two in the top of the seventh for the final score of 8-5.



Peru State scored their eight runs on eight hits and committed two errors. The Crusaders scored their five runs on ten hits and committed four errors.



Tavarez and Cendejas each had two hits to lead the 'Cats. Nolin and Vincenty each drove in two RBI while Hasch, Cendejas, and Banuelos each had one RBI.

Alberto Rosario (Carolina, P.R.) started the game on the mound and earned the win. Rosario threw five innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and struck out five. Joshua Santiago (Carolina, P.R.) threw 1.2 innings. Santiago gave up four hits and two unearned runs. Zach Pinkerton (Beatrice) threw the final out and earned it with a strikeout.

Second Game Action



A huge first inning gave Peru State more than enough runs for the second game win. Nolin started things off with a single and went to second when Tavarez singled thru the hole at shortstop. After an out, Cendejas singled thru the hole at shortstop to drive in Nolin with Tavarez stopping at second. Rupp doubled shallow down the left field line to score Tavarez and moving Cendejas to third. On a ground out, Cendejas scored with Rupp advancing to third. Dunn reached on a walk. On a wild throw, Rupp scored and Dunn would move to third. On another wild pitch, Dunn scored to make it 5-0 at that point.



Evangel would score both of its runs in the top of the fourth.



The Bobcats would add runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Nolin got on after being hit by a pitch. Nolin would move to second on a wild throw. Tavarez singled to short with Nolin moving to third. On a Hasch ground out Nolin would score with Tavarez advancing to second. On a fly out, Tavarez moved to third. Rupp followed up with a single to shallow right to score Tavarez to make the score 7-2.



Peru State would add three more in the bottom of the sixth. After a pitching change, Dunn double to start the inning. On a wild pitch, Dunn moved to third. After an out, Banuelos was hit by a pitch. Then on a wild pitch, Dunn scored with Banuelos advancing to second. Nolin would reach on a walk which was followed by Tavarez getting in board on an error. Hasch reached on a fielder's choice which scored Banuelos with Tavarez being forced out. Cendejas would single to score Nolin for the final run of the game.



The Bobcats scored their ten runs on nine hits and committed one error. Evangel scored their two runs on three hits and committed four errors.



Tavarez had three hits to lead the team while Cendejas and Rupp each adding two. Hasch, Cendejas, and Rupp were each credited with two RBI while Jaime Del Hoyo(Pembroke Pines, Fla.) being credited with one.



Eddy Tavarez Cabrera (San Cristobel, D.R.) threw a complete game for the win. Tavarez Cabrera allowed three hits, two earned runs, and struck out ten.



Upcoming Action



Peru State will be the sixth seed in the upcoming Heart postseason tournament. It appears the Bobcats will be playing Clarke (Iowa) who earned the third seed in the third game of the day on Thursday, May 2. The Pride won the regular season series by taking two out of three games.



The official game schedule will be announced in a separate release on Monday.