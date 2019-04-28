IOWA CITY — That wasn’t a 3-4 defense that Iowa was playing at times during Friday’s final practice of the spring.

No, no, coach Kirk Ferentz and Phil Parker aren’t going to get that crazy.

The Hawkeyes are always going to have a 4-3 base defense. But at a time when offenses are evolving, Iowa isn’t afraid to tinker with its defensive look.

The Hawkeyes did that last season with its “cash” position, a hybrid safety/linebacker look that Amani Hooker played into an NFL draft pick on Saturday, going in the fourth round to the Tennessee Titans.

But on Friday, the new wrinkle that was talked about during the various media availabilities in the spring was shown, when a linebacker was playing as a “standup” defensive end.

But, remember now, it’s not a 3-4 defense, even if occasionally it looks that way. It’s more about using what you have, especially in the spring, when the Hawkeyes were short on depth at defensive end.

“The whole idea is to get the best guys out there,” Ferentz said. “We’re pretty sure who our top four defensive linemen are now. And those guys, collectively, did a good job this spring — they took steps forward.

“Do the math on it — we’re not that deep on the outside right now. Now it’s a matter of putting guys out there who have a chance to play.”

Don’t worry — ends A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston will be the outside anchors for the Hawkeyes next season. But much of Iowa’s defensive success last season came with a rotation of defensive linemen — four in, four out. Keep ‘em fresh, Parker said.

“One thing about the defensive line and offensive line, every single play, they are beating on each other and it takes a toll on you,” Parker said last week. “I think, how many guys we played last year, really kept us fresh up front, and those guys up front are the reason why we were so successful in my opinion is because we had so many of them, and maybe they were getting 30, 35 (plays), but we kept them fresh, and that's not only during the games but also doing practice.”

So, this spring, linebackers Barrington Wade, Kristian Welch, Dillon Doyle and walk-on Joe Evans got a chance to be in that “standup” role.

“What we're looking for, some toughness and guys that have a lot of energy and effort, and I think our guys have been doing a good job,” Parker said. “Some of those guys are 235, 240, and I don't know if we go back to (defensive end) Parker Hesse when he started playing and exactly how much weight he was, but he was a big-sized linebacker when he first got here, too.

“I think it's all the way we are developing this and the way you can put him into a certain position where they are not always going to be taking on the power-O with a double team on a tackle and a guard. So it's more or less they are going to play against a tight end, maybe on the back side, or they are going to play against the open end. So it gives them a little bit more freedom and it's not like they are going to be pounding all the time. Very similar to what sometimes an outside backer would do.”

It’s a chess match, Parker said, and you might as well use all of your pieces, even if it’s a new position.

“After a while, it's 11 guys on 11 guys, and are you calling the right things, are you playing the right coverages, are you doing the right things?” Parker said. “As long as everybody understands what we're doing and they can execute it, it's OK. But we're running the same defense, whether it's the “cash” guy in there or the outside (linebacker) in there. So our philosophy of what we are doing structure-wise hasn't really changed, or our thoughts or how we are attacking somebody or how we are trying to defend somebody, hasn't changed.”

Evolution can always be interesting. The Hawkeyes will still do what they do, but there is a creativity to it.

It worked with a defensive line rotation, and then the “cash” position, last year.

It’s all about the pieces.

“We want to get our best four (defensive linemen), and then our best eight, on the field,” Ferentz said. “If it means it’s a linebacker, it’s a linebacker.

“That’s how it goes.”