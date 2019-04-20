Golfers with Nebraska ties will have the opportunity to earn a spot in the PGA TOUR’s 2019Web.com Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship and compete for a share of the $600,000 purse.

The 36-hole qualifier returns to ArborLinks in Nebraska City on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Professional and amateurgolfers with Nebraska ties can vie for an exemption into Nebraska’s only Web.com Tour event, the 2019 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers and hosted at The Club at Indian Creek.

“We anticipate a competitive field of Nebraska golfers and look forward to providing one player with a chance to play with some of the best on the Web.com Tour,” said Jessica Brabec, Pinnacle Bank Championship Tournament Director. “We hope our fans come support the winner of the qualifier at our event held at The Club at Indian Creek this July 18-21.”

Any professional or amateur with a 4.0 handicap index or less with Nebraska ties will be eligible to compete. Current legal residents of Nebraska, Nebraska Section PGA Members and PGA Associates, students and graduates of Nebraska colleges or universities and individuals born in Nebraska and graduated from a Nebraska high schoolare eligible.

The qualifier at ArborLinks is limited to the first 60 entrants who meet all eligibility and handicap requirements.Entry deadline is Friday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m. Complete details are available by visiting the tournament website atThe Pinnacle Bank Championship or the Nebraska PGA.

“Last year the Nebraska Qualifier came down to the last hole and featured arguably one of the best young amateur golfers in Nebraska history in Luke Kluver and Web.com Tour member Brandon Crick,” said David Honnens, CEO of the Nebraska Section PGA.

“It’s a great opportunity for Nebraskans,” said Kluver, who beat Crick, a three-year Web.com Tour veteran, by one stroke to win last year’s qualifier. “I want to thank the Nebraska Section PGA and Pinnacle Bank for giving me a chance to achieve my dream of playing professional golf.”

For more information about the Pinnacle Bank Championship, please visit thepinnaclebankchampionship.com.

