On a windy and rather chilly April day, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys track and field team captured a fourth-place finish at the Waukee Invite Thursday, April 18.

The meet was grouped into two classes with DC-G being grouped into the Class A group alongside fellow Class 3A teams Pella, Carlisle, Norwalk, Harlan, Algona, Boone, and Treynor. The Mustangs earned a fourth-place team finish with 103 team points.

Four first-place finishes highlighted the day for DC-G beginning with Aidan Ramsey who had a very strong night overall. He claimed a first-place finish in the 3200-meter run thanks to a time of 10:19.62, marking a season best. Ramsey also captured a fourth-place finish in the 800 meter run thanks to his time of 2:11.64.

Other first-place finishes came in the relay events, beginning with the 4x200 meter relay. The group of Caden Grimes, Rowan Collins, Jett Brove, and Rancy Freeman clocked in a time of 1:33.24 while the 4x400 meter relay group of Luke Fistler, Drew Bormann, Jonny Iverson, and Keaton Jackson also placed first with a time of 3:44.75. Tonny Tarwo, Chase Stratton, Gavin Todd, and Owen Curtis earned a first-place finish in the sprint medley relay by capturing a time of 1:48.79.

Other strong finishes included Zach Brand with a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.72 seconds. Jacob Storey clocked in a third-place time of 54.81 seconds in the 400-meter dash.

Next up for the varsity Mustangs will be a home invitational on Thursday, April 25 as they welcome in a six team field of Carlisle, Gilbert, North Polk, Perry, Urbandale, and Winterset. The meet will begin at 4:30 p.m.