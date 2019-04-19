Madison Kingery and Zayne Osborn received first place hardware for their golf performances at the American Legion Country Club in Shenandoah on Thursday, April 18.

Kingery carded a course best of 53 and Osborn scored a 39.



Boys results:

Sidney placed first with a team score of 192; East Mills, 218; Essex, 243.



Kyle Beam shot a solid, 47, which was good enough for a runner-up finish.



Jackson Gorham placed fifth with a card of 52; Conner Owen, sixth, 54; Braidy Hutt, seventh, 55; Dane Moyer, twelfth, 64.

Girls results:

Haley Hobbie and Emma Haning, both, finished with scores of 59, which put them fifth overall; Caitlyn Ward, eighth, 60; Faith Brumbaugh, ninth, 64; Camryn McClintock, tenth, 69.