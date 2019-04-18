James Kearney set out to break the school record in the 3200 meter run and came up 2.4 seconds short, as the Knights competed at the 2019 Robert A. Roh-Sacred Heart Irish Invite at Syracuse, on Tuesday, April 16.

“We keep improving on the little things and that all starts with preparation,” Coach Michael Parde said.

The Lady Knights placed second overall. Medaling for the Lady Knights:

Triple Jump: Olivia Weninger, second; Elaina Madison, fourth.

Long Jump: Ainsley Esser, fourth.

High Jump: Elaina Madison, second; Ainsley Esser, fifth.

200m Dash: Brianna Fulton, first.

400m Dash: Brianna Fulton, first.

1600m Run: Addison Defreece, sixth.

100m Hurdles: Elaina Madison, fourth; Emma Heng, fifth.

300m Hurdles: Elaina Madison, third.

4x100m Relay: Brianna Fulton, Emma Heng, Ruby Bruggeman, Olivia Weninger, third.

4x400m Relay: Ivye Meyer, Bayley Allgood, Ainsley Esser, Ruby Bruggeman, sixth.

4x800m Relay: Addison Defreece, Bayley Allgood, Kaitlyn Howard, Libby Baumert, third.



The boys placed fifth overall.

Medaling for the boys:

Triple Jump: Beau Lee, second.

Long Jump: Aidan Aldana, third.

100m Dash: Colter Fulton, third.

200m Dash: Aidan Aldana, sixth.

1600m Run: James Kearney, third.

3200m Run: James Kearney, first.

300m Hurdles: Colter Fulton, second.

4x100m Relay: Aidan Aldana, Andrew Aldana, Cade Lee, Colter Fulton, third.

4x400m Relay: Cristian Watkins, Cade Lee, James Kearney, Colter Fulton, fourth.

4x800m Relay: James Kearney, Colby Howard, Cristian Watkins, Johnny Heng, third.



“With a few big injuries, we’ve had to have kids try new things and they keep stepping up,” Parde said. “We’re not only excited about our potential this year, but also for the future. Lourdes Track and Field has a bright future.”



