Visits by Big Ten co-champions Michigan State and Purdue to Pinnacle Bank Arena highlight the Big Ten Conference basketball opponent breakdown for the 2019-20 season released Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskers’ 20-game Big Ten schedule will feature 12 games against NCAA Tournament qualifiers, including a Spartan squad that reached the Final Four and a Purdue team that went to the Elite Eight before losing in overtime to national champion Virginia.

This is the second year that the Big Ten used a 20-game schedule with every team playing seven opponents both home and away while facing the other six one time. Last year, the Big Ten had 10 teams reach postseason play, including a conference record eight NCAA Tournament teams which was the most of any conference nationally.

The home schedule will include matchups with NCAA qualifiers Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin along with games with NIT qualifier Indiana as well as tilts with Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers. The matchups with Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue are NU’s single-play road contests.

On the road, the Huskers will make trips to Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota, along with games at Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Ohio State and Wisconsin. The matchups with the Fighting Illini, Terrapins and Golden Gophers will be NU’s single-play road contests.

Fans who want information on signing up for season tickets for Fred Hoiberg’s first season at Nebraska can join the 2019-20 Ticket Request List by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets.

2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Opponents

NEBRASKA

Home: Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin