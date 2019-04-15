The Peru State football team will hold their annual Blue-White Spring game this coming Saturday, April 20.



The gates will open at noon and the teams will go through their warm-up.



At 1 p.m., the game will begin. About halfway through the scrimmage, the action will take a break to announce the 2019 commitments who are in attendance.



The plan is for the scrimmage to end at approximately 3:30 p.m.



Following the game, there will be a fish fry at Zach's.



NOTE: Restroom facilities will not be available due to the water situation in Peru. Port-a-potties will be available.