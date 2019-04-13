Mikaela Foecke has been one of the elite volleyball players in the United States for the last four years.

Foecke has grown to legendary status in southeast Iowa and beyond, a stellar role model both on the court and in the classroom.

Now, the Holy Trinity Catholic High School graduate who will graduate from Nebraska University next month, is ready to take her game to the world stage.

Foecke, a two-time first team All-American outside hitter who helped the Cornhuskers win two national championships in four years, is set to turn professional and play volleyball in Europe.

Foecke also plans to try out for Team USA, with the hopes of playing in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Foecke has been playing volleyball since she was in seventh grade and has excelled at every level. Now, she wants to test herself on the biggest stage of all against the very best players and teams in the world.

"It was always an option, but I wasn't sure if it was going to work out. Now it looks like it is all going to work out," said Foecke, who led Holy Trinity to a Class 1A state championship in 2014. "I am really excited about the future and what it has in store. My agent is working on finding me a contract with a team overseas. The season over there starts Sept. 1 and runs through April. I am hoping to head over there sometime this summer."

Foecke, who is a finalist for the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award — the winner will be announced on Tuesday — is completing work on her degree in animal science and already has been accepted into veterinary school at Iowa State. But Foecke may put all of that on hold to pursue her dream of playing volleyball professionally and a chance to represent the United State in the Olympics, a dream she has had since she first picked up a volleyball but never thought she would see come to fruition until recent years.

"I never really dreamed I would go this far with volleyball," Foecke said. "I am so excited to be able to have a chance to keep playing."

The AAU Sullivan Award has been presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States. Representatives from the AAU created the Sullivan Award with the intent to recognize amateur contributions and achievements from non-professional athletes across the country. Foecke was also a finalist for the award in 2016, and this marks the fourth time in the last five years Nebraska volleyball has had a finalist for the AAU Sullivan Award. Foecke will go to New York City for the ceremony, which will take place Tuesday, April 16 at the New York Athletic Club.

"I am so proud to be able to represent Nebraska volleyball at the AAU Sullivan Award ceremony for a second time," Foecke said. "Once again, it is so humbling to be included in a group of such amazing athletes from around the country. This wouldn't be possible without the support from my family, teammates, coaches, and of course, Husker Nation. I want to thank everyone for voting for me and supporting me, and thank you to the AAU Sullivan Award committee for the honor of being recognized as a finalist for the award."

Before she heads to Europe, Foecke has some other plans to finalize. She and her fiancé, Isaac Richter, will be married in June before they head over to Europe.

"We met at Nebraska," Foecke said. "He's excited to get to go to Europe. We are looking forward to getting out and seeing the world. We're both young, so we might as well experience it now."

Foecke concluded her illustrious Husker career in 2018 with AVCA First-Team All-America honors after leading the team with 3.86 kills per set and 2.65 digs per set, along with a team-high 46 service aces. She finished her Husker career with a 21-2 record in her NCAA Tournament career after a runner-up finish in 2018, playing in more sets and matches and winning more NCAA Tournament matches than any player in Husker history. She went 52-3 in her career during the months of November and December and was an NCAA Championship All-Tournament selection for the third time in her career after a career-high 27 kills on .296 hitting with 11 digs in the NCAA Championship match against Stanford. She posted double-doubles in her last four NCAA Tournament matches to bring her season total to 17 and was named most valuable player of the Minneapolis Regional after 16 kills and 13 digs against No. 14 Oregon and 14 kills and 10 digs against No. 10 Kentucky.

Foecke was a unanimous All-Big Ten selection for the second straight season and ended her career at No. 3 on Nebraska's career kills chart with 1,684, the second-highest total in the rally-scoring era. Foecke won the Senior CLASS Award, given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division I volleyball with notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.

A team captain and Nebraska volleyball's representative on the Nebraska Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Foecke has shown exemplary character throughout her Husker career. A three-time Tom Osborne Citizenship Team member and a Diversity & Inclusion Summit leader, Foecke has also remained committed to community outreach, helping the Husker volleyball program earn the Nebraska's Life Skills Award through her work with events and organizations such as One Shirt One Body, Uplifting Athletes, People's City Mission, Husker Heroes, Make-a-Wish and more.

Now, Foecke is ready to take her game to the big stage. beginning with a professional career and hopefully a chance to play in the 2020 Olympic Games. Foecke will head to Anaheim, California, next month to train with Team USA, which will serve as a tryout.

"I've been working out a lot and playing volleyball, just trying to stay in shape, put as many reps in as I can," Foecke said. "It would be an unbelievable experience. I would be super-happy if they chose me. We'll see what happens."