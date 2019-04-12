The Nebraska baseball team (17-10, 7-2 Big Ten) looks to bounce back this weekend when the Huskers visit Penn State (17-12, 1-7 Big Ten) for a three-game conference series at Medlar Field in State College, Pa.

The Huskers, who have won 11 of their last 14 games, had its four-game winning streak snapped by Creighton on Tuesday. Before that, NU amassed 39 runs over the span of a three-game series sweep of Purdue at Hawks Field over the weekend.

The Huskers are tied for second in the Big Ten standings with a 7-2 mark after three weekends of conference play. Michigan (4-1 Big Ten) leads the conference with its .800 winning percentage. Indiana (7-2) is tied for second with the Huskers.

Nebraska, ranked 48th in the RPI, broke out the brooms to open Big Ten play, March 22-24, when the Huskers swept Michigan State at home. The following weekend, NU went 1-2 at Minnesota.