The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced today the members of the 2019 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An all-time high of 1,643 players from a record 424 schools qualified for membership in the Society's 13th year.



"We are pleased to see another record number of athletes honored by the Hampshire Honor Society this year," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "For more than a decade, it has become a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives."



Three Peru State senior football players were among the record number to be recognized. Colton Audsley (Prescott Valley, Ariz.), Dan Boshart (Wood River), and Dylan King (Vancouver, Wash.) were the Bobcat representatives for 2019. They join several other student-athletes from the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart), as well as, the Great Plains Athletic Conference honored.