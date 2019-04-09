It's difficult to become a WNBA draftee. So difficult, in fact, that only 13 Iowa State players have ever heard their name called in the three-round draft.

Even so, it's substantially more difficult to become a long-term WNBA player. So difficult, in fact, that no Cyclone has ever carved out a multi-year career in the league.

With only 144 roster spots — compared to 450 in the NBA — it's exceedingly difficult for a player to stick in the league. Cuts after training camp are much more common than selections solidifying themselves as mainstays.

But ISU coach Bill Fennelly thinks Bridget Carelton, fresh off a high-achieving season, could be the one to break the mold for the Cyclones. The guard/forward is expected to be the 14th ISU player ever to be drafted tonight during the WNBA Draft (6 p.m./ESPN).

Fennelly has talked to essentially every WNBA team, and he's given them all the same message.

“You get her into camp, you won't be able to cut her. You just won't. You're just gonna sit in meetings and go, 'Carleton's pretty good,'” he told the Ames Tribune.

The Cyclones' most recent WNBA draft pick, Nikki Moody in 2015, was cut before playing a game. Their highest draft pick, Alison Lacey, was selected 10th overall in the 2010 draft and played one season in the league.

No former Cyclone has ever played more than 21 games in the WNBA.

Twelve national prospects — including Iowa's Megan Gustafson and Baylor's Kalani Brown — were invited to attend the WNBA Draft in New York City, but Carleton was not among them. Still, she figures to be an early second round pick, and Minnesota Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve thinks the three-level scorer could even sneak into the late first round.

“She certainly can shoot the darned thing, but I think what she's really shown is she's creative in the way that she can score,” Reeve said.

The WNBA Draft has three rounds, but being drafted is no guarantee of making a roster. Last year, no third round pick stayed in the WNBA for the season's duration. And while Carleton began the season as a fringe draft pick, she improved her stock dramatically.

“I definitely think she has a great chance of being an impact player in the WNBA,” women's basketball analyst LaChina Robinson said.

The obvious criticism of the 6-foot-1 Carleton is that she is not tremendously athletic and she does not easily fit into a certain position: she's not as quick as most shooting guards in the league, she's not as athletic as most small forwards, and she's not as big as most power forwards.

Instead, she's a blend of each position — which could actually be a strength. As a bench player, Carleton could play four positions, making her an extra valuable substitute.

“When you're picking someone who's gonna be on your second unit, probably, you want someone that understands their role, can do a lot of different things,” Fennelly told the Tribune. “It's like a utility player on a baseball team. They can play a little outfield, they might have to play third base, they can play first base, they can pinch-hit. That's what we tried to make sure they understood she could do, and I think that's what teams see her as — that she's just competitive, tough-minded, variety of skill set.”

At the WNBA level, Carleton will not be able to dominate as she did in the Big 12, but she will be able to be as versatile. Her status as a Swiss Army Knife on the floor could give her a longer WNBA life than previous Cyclones.

“She's by far the one that I think fits the league the best and could stick because of her versatility,” Fennelly told the Tribune.

Carleton is aware of how difficult it is to make a roster.

“There's only 144 roster spots in the WNBA, and there's no G-League like there is in the NBA. That's exciting, though. You get to play with the best players in the world at this level,” she told the Tribune.

Next season, Carleton won't average 35.0 minutes and 21.7 points per game, as she did this season for ISU. A backup role seems likely — but that's something she's accustomed to, as well. She spent last summer as a reserve with the Canadian Senior National Team.

“I think that experience alone will help me a lot in the WNBA, and I've learned as one of the go-to players here that every person on the bench, every player on the team is important, whether you're playing 30 minutes a game or two minutes a game,” she told the Tribune. “Everyone's important. So I've learned both sides of it, and I think that's an advantage. I'm a confident player, so no matter what my role is, I'm willing to do that.”

During her illustrious athletic career, Carleton has always had agency. As a teen in Ontario, she decided to quit other sports to focus on basketball. She decided to join a club team located an hour-and-a-half away to challenge herself. She decided to attend ISU.

But, tonight, the next basketball step will be decided for Carleton.

“It's exciting. It's a change. It's different,” she told the Tribune. “But that's how the professional world works, and I'm ready to play for whoever wants me on their team, whoever wants me in their training camp. So that's how I'm looking at it.”