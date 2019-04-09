ESPN's Todd McShay discusses the prospects of David Montgomery, Hakeem Butler and Brian Peavy

Only a couple weeks separate Iowa State running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler from learning where they will start their NFL careers. And if one of ESPN’s top draft analysts is correct, it will also be a benchmark in program history.

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay evaluates the Cyclones duo, who both decided to forgo their senior seasons, as second-round picks in the upcoming draft, which starts on April 25 in Nashville, Tenn. Cornerback Brian Peavy could find his way onto draft boards too.

“I think Montgomery is going to be a day two pick,” McShay said during a teleconference Tuesday morning. “Hakeem Butler from Iowa State is going to be probably the second player from the Cyclones drafted, I think as well on day two. “Then Peavy, to me, is the third-best prospect.”

If Montgomery and Butler do go on day two, which features the second and third rounds, it would be the first time ISU has had two players taken in the top three rounds of the same draft since 1997.

Montgomery would be the first ISU running back taken since Troy Davis in 1997. Butler would be the first receiver selected since Tracy Henderson in 1985, and if Peavy is picked, he’d be the first corner since Ellie Hobbs (2005).

According to ESPN projections, Montgomery is a top-five running back in the draft class, and McShay sees him as a rotational player that can add instant value to an organization. Whether he becomes a franchise-type player is a little more unknown.

“Contact balance is the first thing that comes to mind,” McShay said. “By that I mean his ability to break tackles and stay on his feet. He’s not the fastest or most explosive, but he catches the ball well, he’s a tough inside runner and I think he’s the type of guy who may never be an elite back, but you can rely on him. You get him 20 carries or so in a game, and he just seems to get better.”

Butler measured in as the tallest wide receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine last month while showcasing the longest arms and longest wingspan of the group. He’s been talked about as having first-round potential by analysts in the past and calmed some nerves of draft analysts with his 4.48 40-yard dash, but there are still things to clean up.

“Hakeem, he’s just a big, physical, strong dude,” McShay said. “He’s like a power forward in basketball. He knows how to post guys up, he’s really good in the red zone. He had some drops. That’s the one thing if you look at his tape and go through the course of the season, you’d like to see a little more consistency with the focus catches.

“If (he’s not taken) in the second round, it’ll be early in the third. Wide receivers aren’t lasting as long as they used to. Something tells me he’ll be off the board certainly in the top 80 picks or so, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it was late in the second round.”

Peavy also has potential to be a late-round pick, McShay said. If the Houston native is picked, it would give ISU three NFL Draft selections in the same year for the first time since 2001.

“I’ve got a sixth, seventh round grade on him,” McShay said. “But it’s tough to overcome undersized, marginal speed and short arms. Those are kind of the three big things you look for.

“I think he’ll get an opportunity. If it’s not as a drafted player, which I think it’s going to be, but if it’s not he’ll be a priority free agent. He’ll tackle, he’s tough, he’s instinctive and he’ll contribute on special teams. I think he’ll find a way to stick around even though he doesn’t have the ideal measurements.”