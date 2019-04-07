MIDDLETOWN — Carson Short grew up driving micro sprint cars before making a name for himself driving non-wing sprints the last seven years.

Given a choice between driving non-wing sprints and wing sprints, Short still favors the non-wing variety.

But the 23-year-old Marion, Illinois native is quickly becoming adept at driving the wing sprints.

In just his second season in a wing sprint, Short put on a show and made the five-hour trip to 34 Raceway for Saturday night's season opener well worth the time and effort.

Short took the lead from Austin McCarl on the 17th lap of the 25-lap IRA/MOWA 410 sprint car feature and pulled away to take the feature win.

Yeah, these wing sprints are growing on Short, and his knowledge of the sport is growing right along with it.

"This is only my second year of running a wing car. I've only dabbled a little in wing sprint cars. I'm a non-wing sprint car driver. I've raced non-win sprint cars ... this will be my seventh year. We've won a non-wing one this year and now this will be our second win this year on the wing stuff. We've definitely got good stuff and it's rolling right now. Just keep hitting them," Short said. "I grew up running non-wing. Non-wing is a lot of fun. I think it's pretty technical. Wing racing is it's own demon. It's technical and in it's own way. I really like running the wing car, especially when it's this fast. All I have to do is make the right moves and it's fun. On the other hand I think the wing racing has helped my non-wing program a lot. It keeps me calmer and keeps me straight in the corners. With non-wing if you're spinning, you're not going anywhere."

McCarl had the lead for 12 laps after early leader and defending IRA season champion Scotty Neitzel went out after five laps. But a mistake n pulling the wing too far back cost McCarl and opened the door for Short, who pounced on the opening and never looked back.

"Five more laps would have been great with traffic, but (Short) did a good job. He pulled away from me there," McCarl said. "I had the wing pulled back too far and got it back ahead and ran back to him. I just kind of got some bad signals there and made some bad decisions. But I'm the guy driving the car, so it's on me. We threw one away, but we're going to win a lot of races this year. This car is freaking fast. I just have to do a better job driving it. It's pretty plain and simple."

Veteran Brooke Tatnell of Australia made a solid run to take third, but simply had no answer for Short on this night.

"I don't think anyone had anything for the leader. He was good. He got there and he earned the win," Tatnell said. "It started to take rubber, so you weren't going to do a lot. Even if you had another five laps, it was going to be someone's mistake. But it is what it is. They put on a good race and I think that's what the race fans come to see. I think IRA put on an awesome spectacle. I hope they come back here a few more times. They have the All-Stars coming up here and that will be one ripping show."

Short, who started outside the third row, moved up to fourth on the first lap, took second when Neitzel went out and then waited for the perfect time to make his move on McCarl. Once in front, he pulled away on a late restart.

"The restarts I was awful, but once we got a few laps in I felt like I was better in the long game than (McCarl). It just took me a little longer to get going on the restart. When I found the rubber out of two I gained a lot on him. Just keeping the pressure on him was enough. I don't know if it was the pressure or he just hit the hole over there and he just got too high and I came off of four there," Short said. "I slowed up my entry on one and just stuck it right in the middle of the rubber. When we came up the last time I could see where the lapped cars were running and they were running right through the center of one and two. I knew there had to be rubber there because they were just spinning their tires. I dropped it down and hit the middle. I like to call it 'doing the Donny Schatz.' I hit the middle and down spin the tires."

Short said his team has no set schedule for this season, and hinted at a return to 34 Raceway for the July 28 Ollie's Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions race and the Lucas Oil POWR-i WAR Sprints show Aug. 31 at 34 Raceway.

"Altogether, the car was fast all night. It came out of hot laps all the way to the end of this race fast. All I was doing was making the right moves. The car was doing the rest," Short said. "It's a five-hour drive for us. We didn't have anything else going on this weekend, so we shot up here. I'll try to make it back up here. The track is fun. I like it when the cushion is on the wall. That's the way I like to race a car. It's very neat."

Also winning feature races at the 3/8-mile oval dirt track were John Oliver, Jr., in IMCA stock cars and Jake Houston in sport compacts.

Oliver, who plans to drive an IMCA modified most of the year, made a triumphant return in the 25-lap IMCA stock car feature. The Danville veteran powered past David Brandies in the second turn of the 19th lap and held on for the win.

"I'm just going to do this 10 nights. I want to make sure they have the car count here. I don't want to see the class die. I did buy and A-mod, so I'll be in that weekly," Oliver said. "This is the first race here. I've already raced down in Oklahoma and at Marshalltown (Friday) night. That was my whole plan — drive around and race."

Houston took the lead midway through the 12-lap sport compacts feature and held off challenges from Brandon Reu and Barry Taft for the win.

"I wanted to come out and get the car on a smooth track and see what it could do. I raced (Friday) night at Lee County (Speedway) and it was rough. They re-worked the track and it came around pretty good. It was pretty smooth as long as you didn't go low," Houston said. "I was worried about it because every time I would go low, Barry Taft was right there. I made sure I stayed low enough because I wasn't going to cut him off and take him out. I knew finally in the corner I slid up enough and I had him cleared. That restart I was worried. I figured they were all coming on that restart. I hooked up on that high side and I was hoping to never look back."

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

410 SPRINTS

Feature results — 1. Carson Short, Marion, Ill.; 2. Austin McCarl, Altoona; 3. Brooke Tatnell, San Souci, Australia; 4. Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, Ill.; 5. Ben Schmidt, Howards Grove, Wis.; 6. Joey Moughan, Springfield, Ill.; 7. Bill Balog, North Pole, Alaska; 8. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill.; 9. Mike Renke, Howards Grove, Wis.; 10. Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City. B-Main winners — Jeremy Schultz, Beaver Dam, Wis. Heat winners — Josh Schneiderman (West Burlington), Renke, Short and Tatnell.

IMCA STOCK CARS

Feature results — 1. John Oliver, Jr., Danville; 2. David Brandies, Wilton; 3. Abe Huls, Carthage, Ill.; 4. Kirk Kinsley, Wapello; 5. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson; 6. Donnie Pearson, Oskaloosa; 7. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington; 8. Les Blahtey, no hometown listed; 9. Jason See, Albia; 10. Jason Cook, Mount Pleasant. Heat winners — Huls and Oliver.

SPORT COMPACTS

Feature results — 1. Jake Houston, Burlington; 2. Brandon Reu, Donnellson; 3. Barry Taft, Argyle; 4. Jason Ash, Burlington; 5. Larry Miller, Burlington; 6. Adam Christy, Fort Madison; 7. John Gill, Marshalltown; 8. Colton Keck, Mount Pleasant; 9. Cody Bowman, Mount Pleasant; 10. Breyerson Tharp, Grandview. Heat winners — Houston and Ash.