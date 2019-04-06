The Nebraska softball team (13-21, 2-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 25 Northwestern (28-7, 8-0 Big Ten) on Saturday by a score of 8-2. The Huskers gave up seven hits, but Northwestern took advantage of two Husker errors, scoring five unearned runs. Nebraska also missed some opportunities, leaving eight runners on base.

Lindsey Walljasper (7-8) started and pitched 4.0 innings. She gave up three hits and five runs - all unearned. Olivia Ferrell pitched 3.0 innings of relief. She gave up three runs on four hits and recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers had five hits on offense. Alyvia Simmons led the team going 2-for-3 with a walk. Tristen Edwards, Madi Unzicker, and Lexey Kneib also had one hit on the day. The Huskers also drew two additional walks and had one hit batter.

In the first, Nebraska drew three walks to load the bases with one out. However, Nebraska couldn't capitalize, as the Wildcats got back-to-back outs to leave the bases loaded at the end of the inning.

In the third, Northwestern took advantage of a Husker error, scoring four unearned runs after a grand slam.

Northwestern scored another unearned run in the fourth to extend its lead to 5-0. In the bottom of the inning, Nebraska got on the board. Madi Unzicker singled up the middle. Peyton Glatter reached on a fielder's choice, but Unzicker was out on the play. Bree Boruff pinch ran for Glatter and Kneib doubled to score her and cut the lead to 5-1.

Nebraska threatened in the bottom of the fifth. Simmons hit a leadoff single to get on base. Edwards reached on a fielder's choice and Simmons should have been out at second, but she was safe after an error on the Wildcats. Owen was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Anni Raley pinch ran for Owen, however Nebraska couldn't take advantage of the opportunity as Northwestern got three straight strikeouts.

In the top of the sixth, the 'Cats hit a two-run homer to go up 7-1.

In the seventh, Northwestern scored another run off three hits. Nebraska attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning. Edwards hit a one-out solo home run to cut the lead to 8-2, but that would be the only hit for the Huskers in final inning.

The series finale is set for Sunday at noon. The game will be streamed on BTN Plus (subscription required). A live radio stream will also be available on Huskers.com.

