After dropping the first game of their double header in the seventh inning, the Peru State softball team gained the win in the second contest in the same fashion.



The MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) (MNU) Pioneers scored four in the top of the seventh in game one to win 6-3. In the bottom of the seventh in the second game, Peru State scored a pair of runs to gain the split 10-9.



The Pioneers are now 6-10 on the season and 4-6 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Peru State is now 4-20 overall and 3-13 in conference play.



First Game Action

MNU scored the first run of the game in the top of the second. Peru State would respond in the bottom of the frame.



Payton Beckmann (Syracuse) singled to shallow left and would go to second when Morgan Ritchie (Lincoln) singled to shallow right-center. Regan Kirby (Gretna) bunted and reached on the play to load the bases. Shelbi Audsley (Prescott Valley, Ariz.) reached on a walk to drive in Beckmann to tie the game. After two outs, Jordyn Jimenez (Delano, Calif.) singled to shallow center to drive in both Ritchie and Kirby to give the Bobcats a 3-1 lead.



The Pioneers added one run in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2. The 'Cats left the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth as they could not gain any insurance runs. MidAmerica Nazarene would score four runs in the top of the seventh to take the first game 6-3.



MNU scored their six runs on 13 hits and did not commit any errors. Peru State scored their three runs on six hits and also did not have any errors.



Ritchie and Kirby each had two hits to lead the team. Jimenez was credited with two RBI while Audsley had the other RBI.



Alana Krieser (Lincoln) started the game on the mound and tossed the first 6.1 innings. Krieser allowed 11 hits, 4 earned runs, and struck out 6. Taylor Moya(Keenesburg, Colo.) came in to throw the final two outs. Moya gave up 2 hits, 2 earned runs, and struck out 1 while being tagged for the loss.

Second Game Action

Once again the Pioneers took the lead in the top of the first inning as they had a home run.



Peru State would score in the bottom of inning to take the lead. Takia Walker (Enterprise, Ala.) singled thru the hole at second base and would go to third when Jimenez reached on an error. On the second out which was a ground out, Walker scored and Jimenez went to third. Tyler Farrell (Brandon, Fla.) stepped to the plate and hit a two-run home run over the center field fence on a 1-0 count. This put the 'Cats up 3-1.

The Pioneers regained the lead in the top of the second with three runs and led 4-3. MNU would add two more in the top of the third to go up 6-3 at that point.



The Bobcats would plate four runs in the bottom of the third to go back on top. Beckmann singled to left-center and would move to second when Ally Hazen (North Platte) singled up the middle. Farrell singled to drive in Beckman with Hazen stopping at second. Ritchie would reach with a walk to load the bases. Kirby reached on a fielder's choice with Hazen out at home. Audsley would also reach on a fielder's choice with Farrell being forced out. Moya reached on an error with Ritchie scoring. Walker followed with a single to shallow right to score Kirby with Audsley later scoring on the play. At the end of the third, Peru State led 7-6.



MNU would tie it in the top of the fourth with a run.



In the bottom of the fifth, the 'Cats would get a run to take the lead. After two outs, Moya singled to short. Moya would steal a base and would go to third on a Walker single and would score on a Pioneer error to put the Bobcats up 8-7.



In the top of the eighth, the Pioneers scored two to take the lead. MidAmerica Nazarene had additional scoring opportunities but the 'Cats shut it down with a double play.



Ritchie started the bottom of the seventh with a double to deep right. Kirby came up and tripled to deep right to tie the game. After a ground out, Moya singled to short, but Kirby could not score. Walker did the same to load the bases. Jimenez stepped to the plate and hit a walk-off single to drive in Kirby for the winning run.



Peru State scored their ten runs on 15 hits and committed two errors. The Pioneers scored their nine runs on 12 this and had five miscues.



Walker went four for five to lead the Bobcats. Moya added three hits while Beckmann and Farrell each added two hits. Farrell finished with three RBI while Walker, Jimenez, Hazen, Kirby, and Moya each added one.



Ritchie started the game and tossed the first six innings. She allowed 12 hits, nine earned runs, and struck out four. Krieser threw the final inning and did not allow any hits or runs while striking out one.

Upcoming Contests

The 'Cats will be hosting another double header on Sunday when Evangel (Mo.) heads to the Centennial Complex Field at 1:30 p.m. The Crusaders are 12-12 on the season and 3-9 in Heart play.



The Bobcats will play another double header in conference play Tuesday in Lamoni, Iowa, against Graceland at 4 p.m. The Yellowjackets are 10-11 overall and 3-7 in conference action.

