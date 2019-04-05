With the possibility of rain on the second day, the Peru State Bobcat women’s golf team

ended playing the entire tournament in one day. That meant for their first outing of the spring season,

the Bobcats played 36 holes in a matter of hours in the College of St. Mary/Midland University Spring

Invite.

The ‘Cats finished ninth out of ten teams in the tourney played at the Fremont Golf Club.

The University of Jamestown (N.D.) and Briar Cliff (Iowa) tied for first in the tourney with a team total of

695. The other teams and their “two-day” totals were: third – Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) – 703, fourth –

Iowa Lakes CC – 715, fifth – College of St. Mary – 756, sixth – Midland – 773, seventh – Des Moines CC –

785, eighth – Nebraska Wesleyan – 814, ninth – Peru State – 829, and tenth – Hastings – 916.

Vivian Brown (Wichita, Kan.) was the Bobcats’ top golfer Tuesday. Brown finished in a tie for 25th with

rounds of 95 and 93 for a total of 188. Taylor Finke (Battle Creek) finished one stroke behind Brown to

finish 27th. Finke had rounds of 93 and 96 for a 189 total.

Lindsay Harlow (Dawson) had rounds of 98 and 100 for a total of 198 to finish in a tie for 33rd. Sydney

Neal (Peru) shot rounds of 128 and 126 for a total of 254 and finished 48th. Alyssa Brink (Riverside,

Iowa) finished 50th as she had rounds of 136 and 142 for a total of 277.

Upcoming Meets

The Bobcats have two meets next week. They will host their own tournament on Sunday and Monday at

the Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City. The Sunday portion of the tournament will begin at noon

with Monday’s play beginning at 10 a.m.

On Thursday, April 11, the ‘Cats will compete in the Kaitlyn Erickson/Doane University Invitational in

Lincoln.