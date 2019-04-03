Part II of Prohm's sitdown with the Ames Tribune

Steve Prohm has taken Iowa State to three NCAA tournaments in four years, and the Cyclones lose just three seniors off this past year's Big 12 tournament championship squad.

ISU, though, is entering an uncertain period with Talen Horton-Tucker already declared for the draft and Lindell Wigginton expected to join him. Both could return to school, but their status is in limbo, leaving the Cyclones in limbo.

That, along with other factors, make for an interesting offseason and 2019-20 season for Prohm, who in Part II of his sitdown conversation with the Ames Tribune looks ahead after Part I looked back at last season.

Editor’s note: Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

How do you manage your roster over the next couple weeks and months with Talen Horton-Tucker and presumably Lindell Wigginton declaring for the draft?

It’s hard. The biggest thing you do is let Talen know if you can go, I want you to go. I think it would be great for Iowa State. If he’s fortunate to be a first-round pick, you’ve got a first-round pick that people probably didn’t see that initially. Had a really good freshman year, All-Big 12 freshman team. Then Lindell, you support those guys and see if they need anything. It is hard to manage your roster because if those guys decide to leave - May 29th’s the deadline.

So basically June 1st, if they both weren’t to come back, you’re losing probably 35 points. In June. You can’t replace that. That’s the reality of it. So you have to make some decisions as a coach and recruiting and trying to figure some things out, figure out what they're thinking. It’s very tough. But the biggest priority is those kids and then obviously the program. You’ve got to do your best to juggle both.

You’ve probably been preparing for Lindell to go for a year, but is it harder with Talen? You didn’t think you were going to have him for four years, but probably thinking more than one - and maybe you still will.

You could. You could have both, you could have neither, you could have one. I have no idea as I talk to you today. Would have thought Talen, at least two? Yeah, but if he’s got a chance to be the 20th pick, he should go. That’s great. Go be the 20th pick. That’s phenomenal. He won’t know that though until late May. The combine is in the middle of May. The draft’s in June, but you’ll have an idea to where teams will call and say, ‘If he’s there at 20, I’m going to take him.’ But you may not know that until the end of May, early June.

It’s a tough situation for the programs to decide what you do. The biggest thing, though, is you support them. If Talen can be the 20th pick, that’s incredible. If Lindell has an opportunity to get drafted, phenomenal. If that’s the best thing for those guys, that’s what they need to do. If it’s not the best thing for them, obviously you want them back here and we need to figure out how we can take a step and get them better.

What’s been your message to Lindell? He had said last year he wanted to come back to be a first-round pick, but I think that’s probably pretty unlikely right now.

The biggest thing with Lindell, I’ve kind of just let him be on his own right now. I haven’t talked to him much. He’s kind of got a schedule set up with these new rules he can travel, work out, come back and take care of his academics. He’s always conscientious with his academics. He’s still in class. But I haven’t talked to him a lot. I’ve let him go through this process and at some point we’ll sit down. We had an end-of-the-year conversation that we talked, and I said there were some things I could have done better with him. That’s something if he comes back, you learn from and grow from because I do still think he had some really good moments this year.

I don’t know what he’s thinking right now. If the opportunity is out there for him, I obviously support him. If he wants to be back here, we’d love that, too. Right now, it’s about refresh his mind. We haven’t talked much now, let him go on, be with his family and kind of figure out what they want to do.

Will Tyrese Haliburton go through the predraft process?

I don’t think so. I sat down with him. I did the undergraduate advisory thing for him because I owe it to him to do that, give him that feedback. I don’t think he’s concerned or interested in it right now. I think he’s just set on being a college student, a college player for right now, but I told him I got really good feedback on him.

What’s Solomon Young’s status? I assume he’ll be back next season.

He’s good. He’s a little limited in the basketball stuff with over-the-head stuff because of the shoulder surgery. He’s doing well. He’s almost back to full go. He’s doing well.

That’s one spot, the five, we’ll work on it this summer, especially going (on a foreign trip) to Italy, playing two bigs because you’ve got your whole team here this summer to whether it’s Mike (Jacobson), George (Conditt) and Solo, whatever combination, I think some of the stuff that we’ve done with two bigs before, we’ll look at some of that stuff, we’ll work on this summer. If we do play big, I think defensively we have to change up some things to maybe some more three-quarter court pressure to zone if we’re playing against teams with four guards.

Do you expect anyone else to transfer? How are you feeling about the returners?

No, I think everybody’s good. We started workouts. We met Monday. They’re all great. Their work ethic has been really good so far, they’re ready to roll. Tyrese, I think he’s got a chance to take a great step in a leadership role. Prentiss (Nixon) has some of the things we were missing this year defensively to where he can guard the elite perimeter player on the other team, draws charges, can really guard the ball and can make shots. Then a big year for Terrence (Lewis) to have a big summer. He’ll get some opportunities this year that he got a little earlier before Lindell came back. He’ll have a chance to stake claim to some playing time if he can take care of his business.

The frontcourt I feel really good about. George Conditt has a high ceiling. Solo has been very effective at this level, and Mike is coming off a really good year. Then you’ve got the one wild card where Zion (Griffin) played a lot early and then we kind of shut him down because we returned all those guys. He’s the wild card to where if he has a good summer, he can help you at the four because he plays with great energy. We just have to continue to have a really good summer with shooting and skill level so we can play him like a guard.

Zion seems forgotten about, but he was your second-highest rated recruit in that 2018 class. Did the injuries just set him back?

The injuries, the roster turnover and then the transition to college. His biggest thing is we’ve got to have a great summer in the weight room and then just skill to where he feels real good playing on the perimeter, moving the ball with the dribble or pass with his right hand. The one thing he brought was constant energy. I thought he was real good with his energy. I think he can help us at the four next year if he can have a really good summer.

If you lose Lindell and Talen, guard-heavy, I would think on the recruiting trail. Do you go back to the grad-transfer route or are you hesitant to do that since it hasn’t been super successful for you, albeit at a different position?

If we can get the right fifth-year guy, I think we’ve got to add one. There’s some guys out there we’re recruiting, fifth-year grad guys. I probably wouldn’t take multiple fifth-year guys unless it’s the right fit. The tough part is you’re trying to jockey your scholarships to see how many you have. If there are good high school players that we can get to continue to build the foundation of our program, then I would love to do that.

In saying that, if you’re going to lose that much scoring, I think you’ve got to find one piece. Some guys are going to step up and be better than you think or take a bigger role than you think next year. And we’re going to have to be a little bit different of a team next year. That’s what we talked about already. If we can get the right fifth-year guy, I think that would be huge. But I think there are a couple good ones out there, and I think there are good high school kids out there we can still get involved with.

It’s got to be perimeter heavy. Even though we signed one or two early, if you’re going to lose those two guys, you need to have five or six guys you feel comfortable with.

How do you feel about your incoming recruiting class, specifically Marcedus Leech and his health?

He had a good year. His leg is doing OK. You’ve got to get him on campus and see. You just don’t know with these freshmen. Tre Jackson had a really good year. Luke (Anderson) is a skilled forward and Manny (Leech) can really make shots and is a great athlete. It’s like Tyrese - you don’t know until they get here, how much they’re going to impact and help you as freshmen. We’ll know when they get here in the summer. Hopefully one or two can help us. We’ve still got to get a couple here in the spring.

With Fred Hoiberg getting hired at Nebraska, you’ve been judged on what he did previously at Iowa State, A, do you think there will be comparisons in real time now? To me it seems inevitable, but, B, do you care if that happens?

I don’t care. People ask me that all the time. I listened to some of Fred’s press conference Tuesday. He’s been phenomenal to me. He’s been unbelievable to this program. He’s always going to love this place. He’s always going to root for us. The impact that he had here as a high school legend, as an All-American in college here for (Johnny) Orr and (Tim) Floyd and then as the coach here who led the renaissance of this program.

We were fortunate to come in, and now it’s our job to maintain and hopefully go a little further. We’ve been able to maintain it, and I think this year we’ve kept it at the level he would want it and would want to see it at. We’ve got a great relationship. He’s been phenomenal to me. I consider him a good friend. I’m really happy for him. I think he’ll do a phenomenal job. We maybe will be obviously recruiting against (each other). I’ll just always tell (a recruit) to ask him what he thinks about Iowa State. So he’ll have to answer that honestly.

You’re always going to have those comparisons. If you’re going to be the head coach here, you’re always going to be compared to him because he’s the guy. He’s The Mayor for a reason. The toughest part about this job is not letting the fan base and guys like him down because he speaks very high of this program right now and where we’re at. He’s been really good to me, but you don’t want to let the former guys down, former players, alumni, (athletic director) Jamie (Pollard). That’s where the initial pressure really comes from. Not from Fred being at Nebraska. That’s great for him and his family. He’ll knock it out of the park there. He knows how to win. It’s always going to be there, and you just got to deal with it. If I didn’t know his heart and I didn’t know who he was, then I would really worry about it. It’s more about the outside noise than it is anything with him. He’s been phenomenal.

Do you feel like this season, to anyone who doubted the job you were doing, solidified that things are back on an upward trajectory with guys you recruited and your staff?

I hope so. If you polled people, 70 percent of the fans are going to love you and 30 percent are going to think you don’t know what you’re doing. That’s anywhere you go. If you coached at Iowa, Iowa State, Drake, Northern Iowa - they’re going to think that way. If you look at the people that really follow this game and study this game and are knowledgeable about this game, I think they would say they’re doing a really good job in Ames, Iowa.

Did we slump from 8-4 in the league to 9-9? Yeah. This league can beat you up at times. I don’t need to rattle off what we did this season, but people look at that and say they’re doing a good job there and they’ve been able to maintain where we’re at. I think without a doubt people would say that. It’s our job to continue on and that’s why when they’re all going pro you’ve got to continue to recruit and recruit well. I feel really good. The pressure is always going to be there. That’s part of this level, that’s part of this job. You want to be respected, but you also want people to care for you and believe in you. If you look at what we’ve done over this four year run, the first two years, you can put it on the last staff and Fred, but if you look at this year, we did a lot of really good things and we got this program where it needs to be. That doesn’t mean every couple years you’re not going to have a dip here and there - I think a lot of programs have that - but people should know now this program’s in good hands. We’re going to do things the right way. I think we’re playing a great style when we’re playing the right way.

We just have to grow in some areas. You’d love to get to where we are playing with a more experienced roster. I think that was why the success was so good when Fred was here and the team he left for me. Those were juniors and seniors. The majority of these kids this year, freshmen and sophomores. But if you’re getting those kids that have opportunities to leave, any coach in their right mind is going to support them and say go chase your dreams. You’ve just got to be able to understand that, you’re going to have some ups and downs.

In your profession, everyone wants to know what’s the next job? There’s been jobs in the SEC the last three seasons that would seem if Steve Prohm wanted to leave Iowa State, they would be natural fits, from LSU to Alabama. Not asking you to comment on other guys’ jobs, but do you think you’ve sent a message by not pursuing those and signing extensions right after seasons?

I’m not one of those guys, and I think Jamie knows this, I’m not going to use jobs or try to pretend you’re interested in a job. If you look at my track record, I haven’t been to a lot of places. I was at Southeastern for six years. I was at Murray for basically 10 years. Now I’ve been here starting my fifth year to where I’m 44 (years old), if I could be here until I’m 55, I’m great. That means we’ve done a lot of really good things and I’m in a really good place, personally and professionally and this program is in a really good place. That’s the biggest thing, where’s this program at?



When I look around, I’m like, ‘What do you want as a coach?’ You want support from your administration, which Jamie was beyond great to me this year at times I probably needed him. You’ve got an unbelievable fan base. I tell our team all the time, look around Tuesday nights, catch some of these games around the country. People aren’t there. We’re going to play in front of 14,000 every night. We’ve got the No. 1 or No. 2 rated league in the country every single year. People joke about our salary sometimes (Ed. note: Prohm ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in annual compensation), but I’ve got seven Hall of Fame guys in front of me. I was joking with somebody about that.

What do you want out of this profession? I want to be in a college town. I want to be where they care about basketball. I want to be at a place I can raise my family and I want to impact people. There’s really nothing out there that excites me outside of Iowa State.