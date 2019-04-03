Prohm sits down with the Tribune after his fourth season

Iowa State’s season, when taken from some distance, looks wildly successful. Coming off a 13-18 campaign, the Cyclones went 23-12, won the Big 12 tournament for the fourth time in six years and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the seventh time in eight years.

At closer inspection, and to those who lived through it, things are more complicated, however.

There was a 1-5 stretch to end the season that also ended the Cyclones’ hopes of winning a regular-season Big 12 title. It was a stretch rife with very-public off-court tensions within the team as well. Then there was a first-round NCAA tournament exit to a mediocre 11-seed in Ohio State.

There were also suspensions, injuries, huge victories and a winding path through Steve Prohm’s fourth season at ISU.

Here, in the first of a two-part conversation with the Ames Tribune, Prohm takes a look back on the 2018-19 season. Part II focuses on what comes next.

Editor’s note: Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

I feel like this last season is going to be hard for a lot of people to categorize. For you, how do you feel the season went and how it will be remembered?

I feel good. The season is long. If you told me after last season after we were 13-18 that you’re going to go plus-10 in the win total, win the Big 12 tournament, beat Kansas twice, beat Kansas State twice, win at Texas Tech, win two out of three in Maui, I’d probably say, ‘We’ve got all these new faces, I’ll take it.’ Especially with the early suspensions, early injuries, I’ll take it. What probably sours everybody - and it was disappointing - was the three-week stretch we just didn’t play great. We went 1-5 and we’re 13th in the country, and TCU comes in here, we’re up 13-4, we get off to a good start. Then we get drilled. Then we respond and go to K-State, you’re still kind of even because you say it’s probably going to be hard to win at K-State. But that Baylor home game, we just got physically beat up a little bit. That carried over to Texas. The games I don’t think we played well was the last 25 minutes at Texas and all 40 minutes at West Virginia. Against Texas Tech, I thought we played well and got back to competing.

Kansas City, I thought we were as good as we’d been all year. Defensively, our stats were elite and then Ohio State, you could say maybe the matchup was tough with (Kaleb) Wesson, but when we get off to a start, kind of like the Virginia game (in 2016), where you get off to a bad start against a team that wants to walk it up and control tempo, you’re kind of spinning uphill all game That’s how it felt.

If you have a plus 10-win total, I’ll look at it as a good year. Was there more out there for the taking? No question, but I think everybody looks at that unless you’re playing on the last weekend or to the Elite 8. You’re always going to think you should have had more. There are a couple games in the regular season we probably should have taken care of business, and then the one thing is no one was expecting the first round loss. Nothing against Ohio State, but we had gotten back in our groove, we were playing really well and tipoff is 9 o’clock and by 9:15 we’re down 9-2. It was an uphill battle, but we still had opportunities.

I think you look at it as a good year. Anytime you win a championship at this level, whether it’s regular season, conference tournament or obviously (NCAA tournament), you’ve done something really good.

You alluded to it, but did it feel like you left something on the table? If you judge the season on preseason expectations, I think it was a wild success, but we figured out you guys were good by January. Did it feel like that team in January could have kept going?

Yeah, there’s no question. I’ll always think like that. Hey, what could you have done different? What could have you done to make that 1-5 stretch 3-3? I think that’s the biggest thing. But if you told me you were going to start the season with eight guys and start the season 18-5 and be 13th in the country? I think everybody in this state, alumni and fan base, would have signed up for it. We kind of surpassed our expectations early, which brought other expectations on. Obviously our team was really talented but we were also very youthful as well. Even our returning guys were youthful. Nick Weiler-Babb played in NCAA tournaments, but this was his first impactful year with a tournament team. Marial Shayok is the only guy that played in three NCAA tournaments and really was a big piece. Everybody else it was new for.

There was a lot of youth, but we had so many times we were trying to mix rosters and get back chemistry, so sometimes you can hit a snag at times. We just hit it at the wrong time. You’d think you go through that in November and December, and we went through it in late February. The biggest stat was going into February we were one of seven teams in the country top 25 in offense and defense in the country. Offense stayed the same, but what killed us is defensively. We dropped to where we dropped to the 70s. That killed us. We were never going to be elite from a Texas Tech or Kansas State, but we were pretty good. We struggled on that end. Some of it was because of missed shots and some of it was because of poor transition defense and some was because of the lack of rebounding, but I think that was the biggest thing for us.

I think we kind of surpassed expectations early, which brought more expectations because no one knew Tyrese Haliburton. Talen Horton-Tucker probably wasn’t on a draft board before he got here. Now he’s got a great opportunity to be drafted, which I’m thrilled about. George Conditt, he gave us some really good minutes. Marial, you look at his numbers as a junior at Virginia to here, his percentages, almost 50/40/90. That’s elite. Nick I thought was terrific. And then Mike. Coming from Nebraska which hadn’t been to the tournament, and he starts off phenomenal for us. He had a phenomenal year. You look at those guys, I think we had some guys that maxed out. You look at Tyrese or Mike, those guys maxed out. I don’t want to evaluate this season on a three-week stretch when you play from Nov. 6 to the third week in March. Don’t take three weeks and evaluate this team when we had some really good moments.

I always look at other teams because the Big 12 tournament is such a special weekend. I’m looking at Duke win the ACC tournament, and everybody's preaching how big of a deal that is. Same thing with the Big 12. That’s a phenomenal achievement.

The off-court stuff got a lot of attention during those three weeks. Was that impacting what was going on on the floor or were you guys just not playing well?

I think we just weren’t playing well. You could probably poll 20 coaches and it probably happened with 15 of them. The best teams I’ve coached, we’ve all had those moments. Murray State, I had a top-10 team - we were as dysfunctional as could be in November and December. My last year there, midyear we were dysfunctional. We won 25 games in a row. My first and second year here, we had great teams but we had moments. My second year, we finished 11-2. We had to go through some growing pains to figure out the best way for that team to play. I think too much is made of it. Did stuff happen? Yeah, but I think it happens everywhere. The problem is one of them gets caught on TV and then (Shayok) gets hurt.

There’s a lot of pressure on these kids. They're going to go through some moments where it gets to them a little bit. Because we weren’t playing well. But I don’t think that caused any of it. We were not dialed in, attention to detail, the defensive end.

A couple days later Talen and Mike are at Wells Fargo together watching the state tournament. And then a week later these guys are winning a championship together. Sometimes the pressure can just get to you a little bit. I don’t know if falling out of the race for the regular season messed with us a little bit. There will never be a perfect answer. We just weren’t very good in that stretch.

How do you think things went all season with Cameron Lard, whether it was inevitable or if there was anything you’d do differently with how that situation unfolded?

I wish him well, whatever he chooses. If it’s to transfer, I’ll support him. If we can get him a waiver to play right away, I’ll support that. If it’s to go play professionally then I wish him the best with that. The biggest thing as a coach, before winning games, your job is to mentor and love these guys and try to teach them the best you can to really build great habits. I think Cameron did grow up a lot from the day he stepped on campus to now. I wish obviously I could have impacted him more. When you’re suspended for the first seven games, that kind of puts you in the hole a little bit. Then you’re trying to figure out (as a coach), when you’re playing well, how am I going to work guys back in? I thought he did a good job accepting his role. I think in the conference tournament, we said, ‘Here’s your opportunity to go play,’ and see if he could recapture those moments from his freshman year.

Obviously we invested a lot in him, and I’m not talking about basketball-wise. I’m talking about trying to make him a better man so he can compete in life. I told him in my office, I love you. I care about you. I’m sure he’s frustrated with me, but that’s part of this business we’re in. That doesn’t mean I don’t love him, that I don’t care about him. I tried to invest in him the best I could. I wasn’t able to make the impact you wish as a coach you could.

In terms of him leaving, did he just run out of road here?

No, I don’t think so. We met. It was a good conversation. I just asked what he was thinking because I had talked to him a couple times the last couple weeks of the season. He said he was thinking about what lies ahead. I told him what I thought, and mutually we said it would probably be good for you to get a fresh start somewhere, whether that’s playing professionally or, I think it would probably be in his best interest to continue to play at the collegiate level and then move on just to continue to grow in some areas.

But I think we had a good conversation to where I think we were on the same page. If we talked and our conversation led to we’re going to give this one more go-around, we could have done that. We thought it was probably best on both ways to give him a fresh start.

The other one I’m curious on what you think from both of your guys’ ends is on how you think Lindell’s situation was handled. You had mentioned publicly in January that you were going to start him. Obviously, that didn’t happen. How did you guys navigate that throughout the year?

Looking back, those situations are tough. Lindell, I thought the end of the year, in Kansas City, he was phenomenal. I apologized to Lindell because I’m not one of these guys that it’s my way or the highway. If I think I could have done better, I’ll tell you that. I’m pretty open with all that stuff. I apologized. We met a ton this year. I apologized, not that you did something wrong but you may not have done something right for him or his situation.

Our team was having a lot of success, and it’s hard to bring guys in and change roles. He became such an impact off the bench because he was the one guy we could bring off the bench and he could get you 20 or 25 (points) and really change the landscape to where when he came off the bench and played well, I don’t know if we lost. I felt good about that, and didn’t know about changing that as we kept going, kept winning, if that was the best avenue. But did he deserve to start because he was injured? Yeah, he did. Is he a starter? No question. Did I let him down in ways? You probably could say that.

I think when you look at the body of work and the games we played really well, I think he played really well. Could I have done a better job in some areas with him? No question, but any coach in any situation could say that. I’m always going to be harder on myself than I am the kids. I think when he bought into it, coming off the bench - he’s sixth man of the year, he’s Big 12 all-tournament, he wins a Big 12 tournament championship, he’s impactful at Texas Tech, he’s impactful at Kansas State, the run in the conference tournament.

Whatever he decides to do, if it’s to go pro, I’m 100 percent behind him. To go test or seek out his goals and dreams. I think you evaluate every kid, how you coached them, how you taught them, what you could have done better. I think that one starting thing is you look back and say, ‘Hey is there something we could have done differently in that area?’ I do think Lindell is a phenomenal kid to where he handled it great. I thought he was in great position in the Big 12 tournament, on the biggest stage, he played his best. That’s a credit to him.

So in hindsight it sounds like you wish you would have just put him in the starting lineup?

We talked probably weekly or bi-weekly. My intention was to do it, but the way the season kept unfolding, it was just trying to figure out chemistry. We weren't 23-0, but 18-5 is pretty good.

I don't think it affected his play, but I apologized to him several times about the situation. I learned from it. I’ll be better for it if I’m in that situation again. I don’t know what the perfect scenario would have been or what game would have been the right time to do it. There’s so many factors involved when you’re dealing with 13 guys. I did what I thought was best. It’s a credit to him to win sixth man, to play like he did in Kansas City. He’s a really great kid and a really great talent. Whatever he decides, I wish him the best.