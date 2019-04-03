The junior safety was the Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year last year, looks to build on it

D.K. McDonald sees a transformation from Greg Eisworth once he steps inside the white lines on a football field. And it’s been a revelation for the back end of the Iowa State defense.

Eisworth was tasked with stepping into the heart of the defense last season with only one year — in junior college — as a full-time defensive player. So when McDonald, the reassigned safeties coach, watched him early on, his demeanor on and off the field caught his attention.

“His mentality is very unique,” McDonald said. “He gets on that field and he’s a different guy. I know you’ll probably interview him and he’ll have a smile on his face and talk, but when he gets on the field, he’s like the Incredible Hulk. Something changes in him.”

Eisworth, the Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year last season, has many different facets to his personality. Even his first year playing at the Power 5 level, the Grand Prairie, Texas native had the aura of a veteran — his time at Ole Miss and Trinity Valley CC helped him grow up quick.

The 6-foot, 198-pound run stopper also showed his potential in coverage. He led the team in tackles (87) and had an interception to ice the win against Texas Tech. More so than his ability, though, is the manner in which he’s been able to become the voice of the position group.

“I’m my biggest critic,” Eisworth said. “Accolades, I’m obviously humbled and honored to receive the accolade, but at the same time I know better than anybody else what I need to improve on. It’s just kind of staying steady with that stuff. I don’t let a negative critique bring me down or a positive critique overhype myself. I just kind of stay in neutral.”

The only time Eisworth deviates from his mindset of staying neutral is when he tries to rev himself up for competitions. That includes board games. He’ll get into Sequence and Family Feud as much as he will scheming for Oklahoma or Texas.

“He’ll compete just as hard,” senior Braxton Lewis said. “That’s what we all love about him is he’s going to try to win in every single thing he does.”

Eisworth, a high school quarterback, is essentially a lock to start at strong safety this fall. Lewis, who has been a rover amongst all three safety positions, is likely going to be slotted at free safety. The last spot, at least this spring, is being divided between Amechie Walker and Arnold Azunna primarily, with Richard Bowens thrown in the mix. The constant, though, is Eisworth.

His past as a quarterback has allowed Eisworth to adjust on the fly a little bit quicker than most, with his blend of physicality and communication skills providing a solid foundation to the back seven. McDonald said there was a switch that started to flip on during the week of the Alamo Bowl and shortly after when Eisworth really began to assert himself as a leader.

“The great thing about Greg is he wasn’t really satisfied at all with the type of year he had,” McDonald said. “You talk to him and you think he had an OK year. To be newcomer of the year and first-team all-conference, he really did a great job. The sky’s the limit for him.

“What I’m really excited about is to see his leadership and see how he’s taking over for those guys that graduated. Just the leader of the group and energy for the group. That’s been really fun to see him take those guys underneath his wing.”

Eisworth was a name that most fans got to know once he started making plays on Saturdays in the fall. But it was roughly a month after his arrival at ISU, during the first scrimmage of spring practices in 2018, that teammates and those inside the Bergstrom Football Complex knew what kind of value he could bring to an already strong defensive unit.

“One of our receivers caught a ball down the sideline and they were both running toward the end zone,” Lewis said. “When they were both on the one-yard line, Greg just lit him up. That’s kind of when everyone was like, ‘We’ve got a player right here. I want to get to know him.’”