Keokuk High School sophomore Miracle Ailes won four events and led the Chiefs to a third place finish in the Fairfield Relays Tuesday night.

Oskaloosa won the team title with 130 points and host Fairfield was second at 120. Keokuk scored 86 points and Alburnett came in fourth with 81. Burlington won four events and finished fifth in the team standings with 79 points. Fort Madison, with one event win, was sixth at 66 points.

Ailes won the 100-meter dash in 12.95 seconds, the 200 in 26.31 seconds and the 400 in 1:03.42. She cleared five feet, six inches to win the high jump.

Burlington's Alli Bivens won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.66 seconds and teammate Angel Baylark won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, one and one-half inches. The Grayhounds also won two relays. The 4x100 team of Bivens, Daja Black, Madison Bunton and Baylark won in 53.14 seconds. The same four girls won the 800-meter sprint medley relay in 1:54.37.

The Fort Madison quartet of Kylie Cashman, Raquel Schneider, Lauren King and Katie Dennis won that event in 12:15.16.

PANTHERS, FALCONS WIN: Mount Pleasant won 11 events and took the boys team title while West Burlington-Notre Dame claimed the girls championship in the Dave Aamodt Coed Relays at Mediapolis.

Mount Pleasant, Wapello and Mediapolis were the top three boys teams. Scores were unavailable Tuesday night. West Burlington-Notre won the girls title with 133 points and was followed by Danville (106), Winfield-Mount Union (84), Wapello (70), Mediapolis (67), Highland (64) and Louisa-Muscatine (61).

Chase Lamm picked up two individual wins for Mount Pleasant's boys, winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.11 and the 400 lows in 57.93. Jacob Stukerjurgen took the 1,600 run in 4:52.84. Sam Beatty cleared 6-5 to win high jump. Khang Truong leaped 21 feet, four inches, to win the long jump. Cooper Pullis won the shot put at 48-9 3/4 and Zach Beason threw the discus 172 feet, three inches for the win.

The Panthers also won four relays — 4x100, 4x400, 4x800 and the 4x110 shuttle hurdles.

Wapello won four boys events. Aidan Housman won the 3,200 run in 10:48.70. The Indians added victories in the 4x200, the sprint medley and distance medley relays.

Jagger Gourley won two events for Mediapolis, the 200 in 22.51 and the 400 in 52.57. The Bulldogs' Owen Timmerman won the 800-meter run in 2:07.78.

Winfield-Mount Union's Brandon Snowden won the 100-meter dash in 11.23 seconds.

The West Burlington-Notre Dame girls won six events. Katy Stephens and teammate Rylie Todd tied for the high jump title, both clearing five feet. Stephens added a win in the 100 dash in 12.60 seconds. The Falcons' Sydney Marlow won the 200 dash in 27.05 seconds. WB-ND also won the 4x200 and sprint medley relays.

Danville won four events and Addison Parrott was a double winner. She was victorious in the 800 run in 2:37.77 and the 1,500 in 5:25.23. Alyssa Pfadenhauer won the 400 dash in 1:01.55. Danville won the 4x800 relay.

Winfield-Mount Union won three events — Kyndal Townsley in the 100-meter hurdles (17.95), Jobey Malone in discus (110-6 3/4) and the 4x100 shuttle hurdles.

Mediapolis's Brooklyn Moehle won the 3,000 jin 12:55.20 and the Bullettes won the distance medley relay.

Louisa-Muscatine's Hailey Sanders won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:16.44. The Falcons won the 4x400 relay.

Wapello had a winner in Sam McCpnahay, who put the shot 36 feet, four inches.

HARRIS PACES BHS: Taven Harris led Burlington in the Deac Ryan Relays, hosted by North Scott High School at Lancer Stadium in Eldridge.

Harris finished second in the long jump, leaping 20 feet, two and one-quarter inches. Bettendorf's Carter Bell won with a jump of 21-5 1/2.

Harris posted a fifth place finish in the 400-meter dash, clocked at 54.41. Bettendorf's Darien Porter won in 48.51.

SHEPPARD WINS TWICE: West Hancock's Miles Sheppard won two events in the Clark County meet in Kahoka, Missouri.

Sheppard won the 1,600-meter run in 4:43.60 and the 3,200 in 9:56.20. West Hancock's Andrew Cochran won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.02 seconds.

Keokuk's Braylon Martinez won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, three and three-fourths inches. The Chiefs' Anthony Potratz and Dylan Jeffers finished second and third in the 400 dash. The Keokuk 4x200 relay team finished second in 1:36.26.

BOYS SOCCER

ND-WB 10, FORT MADISON 0: Sturgis Thornton and Gabe Zurita each scored two goals and Notre Dame-West Burlington coasted past the Bloodhounds at Tackleson Field.

Six other Nikes scored one goal each — Jonah Marlow, Yosef Lee, Jacob Kamrath, Dante Duff, Parker Davis and Sam Brueck. Marlow added two assists. Duff, Dawson Gach, Gavin Kies, Arya Nowroozi and Carson Wagner each had one assist. Goalkeeper TJ Schramm picked up the shutout with one save.

Javier Trejo had 15 saves for Fort Madison.

Notre Dame-West Burlington (3-1) plays Columbus at Columbus Junction Thursday. Fort Madison (1-3) hosts a junior varsity tournament Saturday.

DANVILLE-NEW LONDON 4, HIGHLAND 1: Tristan Miller turned a hat trick and led the Bears to a SEI Superconference victory over Highland at Riverside.

Bryce Carr scored Danville-New London's other goal. Roberto Carrillo and Mason Chipman each had an assist. Goalkeeper Levi Svoboda finished with six saves.

Danville-New London improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Superconference. The Bears host Central Lee Thursday.

PREP SOFTBALL

ILLINI WEST 9, CAMP POINT CENTRAL 1: Brooke Lawson and Elizabeth Talley combined for a one-hitter to lead the Chargers to victory at Camp Point, Illinois.

Lawson surrendered the hit, but no walks while striking out 10 in five innings. Talley gave up no hits or walks while striking out two in two innings. Daytona Dooley paced Illini West with a double, triple and three RBIs. Ali Bliss, Paige Gutting and Lawson each had two hits.

WEST HANCOCK 15, MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE 11: The Titans banged out 18 hits in a slugfest victory in Monmouth, Illinois.

Megan Fox, Liz Walker and Montana Andrews each had three hits for West Hancock. Anna Walker, Dharma Tripp and Alivia Jacquot each had two hits. Walker hit two home runs and Reagan Eaves and Fox each homered. Fox had five RBIs and Walker had four.

Opal Scott and Gracie Cuni had three hits each for Monmouth-Roseville. Biancha Luna and Cristina Dilley had two hits each. Both of Luna's hits were home runs.

GIRLS TENNIS

FORT MADISON 8, ND-WB 1: The Bloodhounds coasted past Notre Dame-West Burlington at Fort Madison.

Fort Madison won all six singles matches. Larissa Ferrell beat McKenzie Fry, 8-6; Lanie Kuntz topped Bethany Shane, 8-3; Zoe Ramatowski defeated Joleen Kelly, 8-1; Lily Cadwallader topped Binita Gautum, 8-1; Kirklynn Nafziger blanked Frankie Taylor, 8-0; and Alyse Schmidt defeated Shuyu Xian, 8-1.

The Bloodhounds also won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. Ramatowski and Nafziger beat Kelly and Gautum, 8-0; and Cadwaller and Schmidt defeated Taylor and Xian, 8-0.

Notre Dame-West Burlington won at No. 1 doubles. Fry and Shane edged Ferrill and Kuntz, 9-7.

BOYS TENNIS

MUSCATINE 8, BURLINGTON 1: John Jarvis and Drake Parks won at No. 1 doubles for the Grayhounds' only victory at Muscatine.

Jarvis and Parks defeated Sam Weiskamp and Luke Zabel, 6-2, 6-1.

Mjuscatine won all the singles matches. Weiskamp defeated Cody Newman, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 1. Zabel beat Parks, 7-6, 6-3. Jame Solt topped Jarvis, 6-2, 6-2. Ethen Heth beat Jacob Hardy, 7-5, 6-4. Ricardo Pena defeated Reece Wisinger, 6-2, 7-5, and Leo Garcia topped Charlie Carlson, 6-0, 6-4.

Muscatine won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. Solt and Heth beat Newman and Wisinger, 6-2, 6-4. Pena and Garcia defeated Hardy and Carlson, 6-0, 6-2.

GIRLS GOLF

PANTHERS ROLL: Mount Pleasant players posted the top three scores and the Panthers rolled to a triangular victory.

Mount Pleasant won with 213 strokes and Keokuk was second at 263. Fairfield didn't have enough players for a team score.

Mount Pleasant's Elli Liechty was medalist with a 51. Teammates Anni Liechty and Michal Wohlleber tied for runner-up medalist with 53s.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

INDIAN HILLS 6-10, SCC 4-3: Southeastern Community College's Chayse Lowney ripped two home runs, but Indian Hills won both games at Ottumwa.

In the first game, Lowney, a sophomore from Fort Madison, belted a grand slam homer in the sixth inning. Lara Pence (5-3) was the losing pitcher.

Lowney hit a solo homer in the second game. Ashley Rosado had an RBI for SCC. Kalyne Powell (8-4) was the losing pitcher.

SCC (16-10, 0-2 ICCAC) plays at Iowa Western Saturday. Indian Hills is 15-14 (2-0).

BLOOMER, BENGE AID CHARGERS: Emily Bloomer of Burlington and Madison Benge of Stronghurst, Illinois, helped Carl Sandburg College win the first game of a doubleheader against Highland at Galesburg, Illinois.

Sandburg won, 7-6, then lost, 6-2

In the first game, Bloomer went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer. She also scored twice. Benge was 2-for-4 with a single, double, a run and two RBIs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CORNELL 9, IOWA WESLEYAN 4: Iowa Wesleyan's Chazz Brown tripled and drove home a run in the Tigers' loss to Cornell at Mount Pleasant.

Tavares Williams had two RBIs for Iowa Wesleyan and Minami Matsumoto had one RBI.

MONDAY'S LATE RESULTS

GIRLS TRACK

LENZ WINS TRIPLE JUMP: Sadie Lenz won the triple jump to lead West Central High School in the meet at Bushnell, Illinois.

Lenz also finished second in both the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. The Heat's Ebony Thompson was third in shot put and Halee Porter took third in the discus. Laurel Beelman finished fourth in the long jump. Breanne Kidd took fourth in the 100-meter dash and fifth in long jump.