The MAT Tumbling/Trampoline Team traveled to Indianola to compete a two-day event as they gear up for the Iowa State Tumbling/Trampoline meet in April. Results for Journal area athletes are as follows:

Landrey Harris: first place, Advanced Beginner Girls: age 7; Tumbling; seventh place, Beginner girls: age 7, Double mini; first place, Novice Girls: age 7, Trampoline

Kaylyn Vantassel: seventh place, Beginner Girls: age 8, Tumbling

Caleigh Anderson: fourth place, Sub Novice Girls: age 9, Tumbling; first place, Novice Girls: age 9, Double mini; first place, Novice Girls: age 9, Trampoline

Maddie Shelton: first place, Sub Advanced Girls: age 15-16, Tumbling