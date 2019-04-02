The brooms came out after the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday as the Peru State Bobcat baseball team gained a three-game sweep of the visiting Mount Mercy (Iowa) Mustangs.



The 'Cats won a nine-inning contest on Saturday 5-0 and then took the first game on Sunday 7-1. After the Mustangs had tied it in the top of the ninth in the second game Sunday, the Bobcats got a double to start the inning and eventually a walk-off single drove in the winning run. Peru State prevailed 4-3 to sweep the three-game series.



Peru State evened its season record at 13-13 on the year and more importantly are now 10-3 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). It moves the Bobcats into the top spot in the Heart North. Mount Mercy fell to 14-15 on the year and 9-10 in conference play.



Saturday Game Action



It was scoreless through the first four innings for both teams. Peru State would get on the scoreboard finally in the bottom of the fifth inning.



Adam Cendejas (Chino Hills, Calif.) singled to right to start the frame. He would advance to second on a wild pitch and then to third when Sterling Rupp (Grand Island) singled to left. Abner Vincenty (Cabo Rojo, P.R.) singled to left to drive in Cendejas for the first run with Rupp moving to second. Chaz Dunn (Falls City) bunted and reach on a wild throw with Rupp scoring on the play to put the 'Cats up 2-0.



The Bobcats would add another pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Darren Hasch (Destin, Fla.) tripled to deep right to start the sixth. Cendejas singled up the middle to drive in Hasch with Austin Greenfield (Omaha) entering to run for Cendejas. Greenfield would advance on a ground out and then went to third on a wild throw. Vincenty singled to first to drive in Greenfield to make it 4-0 at that point.



Joshua Banuelos (Moreno Valley, Calif.) would single up the middle and then go to second with a stolen base. Edwin Muniz(Dorado, P.R.) hit a sacrifice bunt which moved Banuelos to third. Jesus Tavarez (Santo Domingo, P.R.) singled to first for Peru State's final run of the game.



Peru State scored their five runs on eight hits and committed one error. Mount Mercy had two hits and committed four errors.



Cendejas and Vincenty each had two hits to lead the 'Cats. Vincenty was credited with two RBI while Tavarez and Cendejas each finishing with one.



Eddy Tavarez Cabrera (San Cristobel, D.R.) started the game for the Bobcats and earned his fourth win of the season. Tavarez Cabrera threw seven innings allowing just one hit and struck out 12. Zach Pinkerton (Beatrice) tossed the final two innings. Pinkerton allowed one hit and struck out one.





Sunday Game One Action



The 'Cats would score all they would eventually need in the bottom of the first in the first contest on Sunday. Muniz doubled to deep left with Luis Landaeta (Porlamar, Venezuela) entering to run for Muniz. Tavarez reached on a walk. Hasch bunted and reached on a base hit to load the bases. Cendejas singled to center to drive in Landaeta and Tavarez with Hasch advancing to third. Rupp hit a sac fly to deep center to score Hasch to make it 3-0 after one complete inning.



Hasch would walk to start the bottom of third and went to second with a stolen base. Cendejas doubled down the right field line to score Hasch to put the score at 4-0.



In the bottom of the fourth, Vincenty reached on a walk. After a pitching change, Dunn laid down a sac bunt to move Vincenty to second. Banuelos doubled to deep right-center to score Vincenty to make it 5-0 at that point.



The Mustangs would score their lone run in the top of the sixth.

Peru State would add a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. After two outs, Banuelos singled to short. Muniz stepped to the plate and hit a two-run home run over the center field fence on a 2-0 count for the final runs of the game.



The Bobcats scored their seven runs on nine hits and committed two errors. Mount Mercy scored their one run on three hits and did not have any errors.



Cendejas led the team with three hits while Muniz, Hasch, and Banuelos each added two hits. Cendejas had a game-high three RBI while Muniz was credited with two.



Alberto Rosario (Carolina, P.R.) earned the win after throwing 5.1 innings. Rosario allowed 2 hits, 1 earned run, and struck out 6. Reiner Mendez (Barquisimeto, Venezuela) tossed 1.2 innings and allowed just one hit.



Sunday Game Two Action



The Mustangs got on the board first with one run in the top of the first inning.



The Bobcats quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the frame. Muniz was hit by a pitch with Landaeta entering to run for Muniz. Tavarez reached on a fielder's choice with Landaeta out at second. Hasch also walked with Tavarez moving to second. Cendejas singled which scored Tavarez with Hasch moving to second. Rupp reached on a fielder's choice with Hasch moving to third and Cendejas out at second. Zach Nolin (Bonifay, Fla.) singled thru the hole at second base to score Hasch and Peru State led 2-1 at that point.



Mount Mercy would tie the game with a run in the top of the third.



Peru State would regain the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Vincenty reached with a walk and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Dunn. After another out, Vincenty stole third. Muniz was hit by a pitch. Tavarez reached on an error with Vincenty scoring on the play to make the score 3-2.



Four scoreless innings would follow before the Mustangs would tie the game with a run in the top of the ninth.



In the bottom of the ninth, Dunn led off with a double to deep right. Banuelos bunted and reached on a base hit with Dunn moving to third. Muniz was issued an intentional walk to load the bases. Tavarez stepped to the plate and produced a walk-off single to shallow right to score Dunn for the win and sweep!



Peru State scored its four runs on nine hits and had two errors. The Mustangs scored three runs on five hits and had one miscue.



Muniz, Tavarez, and Cendejas each had two hits for the Bobcats. Tavarez, Cendejas, and Nolin were each credited with one RBI.



Ben Carr (Omaha) started on the mound for the Bobcats and threw 8.1 innings. Carr allowed 5 hits, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, and had 4 strikeouts. Joshua Santiago (Carolina, P.R.) threw the final two outs and had one strikeout. Santiago was the winner of the game.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will travel to Oskaloosa, Iowa, to face William Penn in a three-game series on Saturday and Sunday. The teams will play a double header on Saturday and single nine-inning game on Sunday. The Statesmen are 21-6 overall and are 7-3 in Heart play.