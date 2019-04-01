On a cold and windy day where golf was not even a thought until this weekend, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys’ golf team captured a runner up finish.

The Mustangs were participating in the ten-team Norwalk Invite Friday, March 29 at Willow Creek Golf Course. Out of the ten teams in participation, the upperclassmen laden Mustangs placed second with a team score of 339, their lowest mark in over three seasons.

Leading the way for the Mustangs was Derek Shanno who placed fifth overall individually with an 18 hole round of eight over par 79. In total there were over 60 golfers in attendance. In tough conditions, Shanno shot a first round score of 40 which included a five par front nine. The back nine for Shanno consisted of seven pars for a three-over-par mark of 36 through the final nine holes. That second nine-hole stretch consisted of five straight pars from holes 12 through 16.

From there more familiar names cross the top scorers’ list for DC-G including Keegan Bianchi who shot an 18 hole score of 84 which was 13 over par. Bianchi sported four pars through the first nine holes and five pars across the final nine holes of action.

Carter Bowen was next up on the list for the Mustangs with an 18 hole score of 16 over par 87. In his first outing of the season, Darren Werth posted an 18 hole mark of 93 followed by Brody Stiles with a 95 and Ethan Blum with an 89.

A strong start to the season for the Mustangs and they will look to keep that up when they head back to Willow Creek Golf Course for their second meet of the season on Thursday, April 4. There, DC-G will battle the likes of host Norwalk and Pella beginning at 4:15 p.m.