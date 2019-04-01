The Nebraska baseball team (13-9, 4-2 Big Ten) squares off with a familiar foe on Tuesday night when the Huskers visit Manhattan, Kan., to face Kansas State.

The match-up, scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) at Tointon Family Stadium, will be streamed on ESPN3. Fans can also listen to the game on the Husker Sports Network.

The Wildcats enter the contest with a 12-16 record, which includes a 1-5 mark in Big 12 play. The two teams will meet again this season on April 16 at Hawks Field.

Nebraska, who has won seven of its last nine games, enters the week ranked 46th in the RPI, released by the NCAA on Monday. The Huskers’ strength of schedule is 55th nationally, according to WarrenNolan.com.

The trip to Manhattan concludes a stretch of five consecutive games away from Lincoln for the Big Red. Nebraska has gone 2-2 during its trips to Omaha and Minneapolis after winning each of its first five home games at Hawks Field.