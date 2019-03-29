Due to weather, the schedule for the Nebraska-Illinois series has been changed.

The teams will not play today (Friday). The teams will play tomorrow at 1 p.m. and will attempt to play a doubleheader. If two games are played on Saturday, game three will be Sunday at noon. If only one game is played on Saturday, then the teams will attempt a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Game one on Saturday will be available on Huskers.com (radio) and BTNPlus (subscription required).

Friday’s ticket is good for general admission seating to any of the remaining 2019 regular season home softball games. General admission does include some chair back seats.

Schedule Scenarios

Two games on Saturday

Game 1: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 3 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday at noon

One game on Saturday

Game 1: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday at 10 a.m.

Game 3: Sunday at noon