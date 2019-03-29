A walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh in the first game gave the Peru State Bobcats the win before falling in the second game of the twin-bill on Wednesday.



The 'Cats defeated the visiting Clarke (Iowa) Pride 6-5 in the first game before falling in the second contest 8-3.



Peru State's record improved to 3-15 overall and 2-8 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Pride are now 3-8 on the season and 1-5 in conference play.



First Game Action



Clarke took an early 4-0 lead by scoring one in the first, two in the second, and one in the top of the third before the Bobcats would get on the scoreboard.



In the bottom of the fourth, the 'Cats would cut the deficit in half. Alyiah Franco (Syracuse, Utah) singled to first and would go to second when Payton Beckmann (Syracuse) singled up the middle. Regan Kirby (Gretna) would follow with a single to load the bases. After a strikeout, Takia Walker (Enterprise, Ala.) singled to shallow left to drive in Franco and kept the bases loaded. Jordyn Jimenez (Delano, Calif.) singled to shallow right with Beckmann scoring. Unfortunately for Peru State they would leave the bases loaded.



The Pride added a run to go up 5-2 in the top of the fifth.



Peru State would have an opportunity to score in the bottom of the fifth, but again left the bases loaded. But, the Bobcats would come through in the bottom of the seventh inning. Franco reached on an error and then Beckmann reached on a walk. After a pitching change, Kirby reached on a walk to load the bases. Alena Montoya (Lakewood, Colo.) singled to shallow right to drive in Franco to make it 5-3. Walker followed with a single to drive in Beckmann to cut the deficit to one. After a pinch runner entered for Montoya, another pitching change was made. Jimenez singled to short, with a Bobcat called out for interference and Kirby being forced to return to third with the bases still loaded. Tyler Farrell (Brandon, Fla.) hit a sacrifice fly to score Kirby to tie the game at 5-5. That brought up the clean-up hitter, Ally Hazen (North Platte) who singled thru the hole at shortstop to drive in Walker – the winning run.



The Bobcats scored their six runs on 14 hits and committed two errors. Clarke scored their five runs on 14 hits and committed one error.



Beckmann led the team with three hits while Walker, Jimenez, Farrell, and Franco each finished with two. Walker led the team with two RBI while Jimenez, Farrell, Hazen, and Montoya each were credited with one.



Alana Krieser (Lincoln) was on the mound for the Bobcats and picked up the win. Krieser allowed 14 hits, five runs – two earned, and struck out three.



Second Game Action



The Pride jumped on the Bobcats in several innings before Peru State would score. Clarke scored one in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the sixth to lead 5-0 before the 'Cats could get on the board.



In the bottom of the sixth, Jimenez started with a double to deep center. Farrell would reach on a wild throw with Jimenez eventually scoring on the play. Bailey Bitz (Ravenna) entered to run for Farrell, but was forced out at second when Hazen reached on a fielder's choice. Shelbi Audsley (Prescott Valley, Ariz.) entered to run for Hazen. After an out Franco walked and then Beckmann singled thru the hole at second base to load the bases. Kirby singled to third with Audsley and Franco both scoring. The run would end with a ground out.



Clarke would add three more runs in the top of the seventh for the eventual 8-3 win.

The Pride scored their eight runs on 15 hits and committed two errors. Peru State scored their three runs on eight hits and had five miscues.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will play a pair of double headers then on Saturday and Sunday on the road. The Bobcats will travel to Canton, Mo., and face Culver-Stockton at noon on Saturday. The Wildcats are 10-9 overall and are 4-2 in conference play.



On Sunday, the 'Cats will be in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to face William Penn in a double header scheduled for 1 p.m. The Statesmen are 13-13 on the year and are 4-2 in the Heart.



The Bobcats will be back at home on April 2 when they host Graceland at 2 p.m.

