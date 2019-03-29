The visiting Bellevue Bruins scored early and often in route to a 17-6 win over Peru State Wednesday afternoon.



With the non-conference win, Bellevue improved to 14-13 on the year. The Bobcats fell to 10-13.



Game Action



The Bruins scored two in the first, seven in the second, and one in the third to lead 10-0 before Peru State was able to get on the board.



The 'Cats did cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third. After an out, Joshua Banuelos (Moreno Valley, Calif.) singled to shallow center. Edwin Muniz (Dorado, P.R.) followed with a double to deep left-center with Banuelos stopping at third. On a ground out by Jesus Tavarez (Santo Domingo, D.R.), Banuelos was able to score and Muniz went to third. Darren Hasch (Destin, Fla.) stepped to the plate and hit a two-run home run on deep right-center on a 1-0 count to make the score 10-3 at that time. Adam Cendejas (Chino Hills, Calif.) followed with a single to shallow center to keep the Bobcat rally going. Sterling Rupp (Grand Island) then followed with a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw to deep right-center to make the score 10-5 at that point.



Bellevue got four of those runs back in the top of the fourth to lead 14-5.



Peru State would score what would be its final run in the bottom of the fifth. Muniz reached on a walk and Luis Landaeta (Porlamar, Venezuela) entered to run for him. Tavarez reached on a walk with Landaeta moving to second. After a pitching change, Hasch walked to load the bases. Cendejas reached first on a fielder's choice which did allow Landaeta to score.



The Bruins would tack on two more runs in the top of the sixth and one more in the top of the seventh for the final score of 17-6.



Bellevue scored their 17 runs on 13 hits and did not commit any errors. Peru State scored their six runs on eight hits and committed two miscues.



Cendejas was the only Bobcat with more than one hit as he finished with two. Hasch and Rupp each were credited with two RBI while Tavarez and Cendejas each finished with one.



Carlos Gonzalez (Gurabo, P.R.) started the game on the mound for Peru State and was tagged for the loss. Gonzalez threw 1.1 innings and allowed 2 hits, 6 runs – 1 earned, and struck out 3. Alfredo Barroso (Hialeah, Fla.) tossed the next 1.2 innings. Barroso gave up 6 hits and 4 earned runs. Felix Rodriguez (Carolina, P.R.) threw 1 inning. Rodriguez gave up 2 hits, 4 runs – 3 earned and struck out 1. Ricky Broxson (Panama City, Fla.) tossed 2 innings. Broxson gave up 1 hit, 2 runs – 1 earned, and struck out 2. Alberto Rosario (Carolina, P.R.) tossed the final inning. Rosario allowed 2 hits, 1 earned run, and struck out 3.



Upcoming Contests



It could be a little cool, but the Bobcats will be back in action on Saturday and Sunday when they host Mount Mercy (Iowa) in Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) action at the Centennial Complex Field. There is a double header scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday with one nine-inning contest to begin at the same time on Sunday. The Mustangs are presently 14-12 on the year and are 9-7 in the Heart having won their last five contests in a row.



Unless a game is added, the 'Cats will then have a week off before traveling to face William Penn in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on April 6 and 7 in a three game series beginning at 1 p.m. each day. The Statesmen have had a great start to the year and are 19-5 overall and 5-2 in conference play.