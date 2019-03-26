ISU has gone to the NCAA tournament three times in four years under Prohm

Steve Prohm and Iowa State have agreed to a contract extension.

The Cyclones men's basketball coach will now be under contract through 2025, the school announced Tuesday.

"I couldn't be more grateful and appreciative for the chance to be the head men's basketball coach at Iowa State," Prohm said in a statement released by the school. "The support of the school administration has been great and what more can be said about the fan base. Whether we're playing in Hilton Coliseum, Maui, Kansas City or Tulsa, you can count on amazing support. I have one of the elite college jobs in the nation. My family has really settled in Ames, and we want to be here a long time."

Prohm had been under contract previously through 2022. Terms beyond the three added years were not immediately made available by ISU. There had been speculation he would be a candidate for the new opening at Alabama, his alma mater, but the new extension would signal he will not be a part of the Crimson Tide's search.

The fourth-year coach has won two Big 12 tournaments and gone to three NCAA tournaments in four years with the Cyclones. They won the league conference tournament this season and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Ohio State.

“It was important to (Iowa State President) Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, coach Prohm and me that we sent a message to our student-athletes, future recruits and fans that there is a strong mutual desire for Steve to be our men’s basketball coach,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “He is a terrific coach for Iowa State because he is successful, fits our department culture and exhibits great integrity, kindness and humility.”