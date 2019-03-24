The Peru State baseball team sandwiched wins around a loss to take a three-game series with the Culver-Stockton Wildcats this weekend in Canton, Mo.



The Bobcats won a nine-inning contest on Friday by the score of 5-2. On Saturday, the Wildcats took the first game 1-0 in a seven-inning fray before Peru State came back to capture the final nine-inning game 11-8.



With the wins, Peru State improves to 10-12 overall and 7-3 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Wildcats now are 7-16 overall and 3-7 in conference play.



Friday Game Action



It turned out to be late inning dramatics for the Bobcats in the nine-inning game on Friday.



Culver-Stockton had scored one in the bottom of the first and one in the bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead which they held through six innings.



The Bobcats had several opportunities to score before the seventh inning. Peru State left two base runners on in the third and fourth innings and left the bases loaded in the sixth without pushing across a run.



In the top of the seventh, Peru State was able to get on the score board. After an out, Jesus Tavarez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) singled to left field. Zach Nolin (Bonifay, Fla.) doubled to center field with Tavarez stopping at third. Darren Hasch (Destin, Fla.) singled to right to drive in Tavarez to make it 2-1 Wildcats. Nolin had advanced to third on the place and then Hasch stole second. Adam Cendejas (Chino Hills, Calif.) singled through the left side to drive in both base runners to put the Bobcats on top 3-2.



To start the top of the ninth, Nolin singled to right center. On a ground out, Nolin advanced to second. Cendejas was intentionally walked. Sterling Rupp (Grand Island) came in to run for Cendejas. After the second out, the base runners got a double steal. Chaz Dunn (Falls City) stepped to the plate and doubled to left center to bring home both base runners to make the eventual final score of 5-2.



Peru State scored their five runs on ten hits and committed two errors. Culver-Stockton scored their two runs on seven hits and did not have any errors.



Tavarez and Nolin each had two hits to lead the Bobcats. Cendejas and Dunn were each credited with two RBI.



Alberto Rosario (Carolina, Puerto Rico) tossed a complete game for the win. Rosario allowed seven hits, two runs – one earned, and struck out nine.



Saturday Game One Action



The majority of the action was a pitcher's duel in the second game as Culver-Stockton came up with a perfect game against the Bobcats.

The Wildcats scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth off of four hits. Culver-Stockton did not commit any errors while the Bobcats had one miscue.



Eddy Tavarez Cabrera (San Cristobel, D.R.) allowed the four hits and one earned run while striking out ten in the loss.



Saturday Game Two Action



The second game on Saturday saw a lot more of scoring explosion from the two teams.



Edwin Muniz (Dorado, P.R.) doubled to center field to start the first inning for Peru State. Luis Landaeta (Porlamar, Venezuela) entered to run for Muniz. On a ground out, Landaeta advanced to third. Hasch doubled to center field to bring home the first run of the contest. Cendejas followed with a single to right to score Hasch and the Bobcats led 2-0 at that point.



Culver-Stockton came back to tie it at 2-2 through four complete innings.



The Bobcats would explode for six runs in the top of the fifth inning to regain the lead. After a line out, Tavarez doubled to center field. Hasch followed with a single with Tavarez staying at second. Cendejas stepped up and hit a single score Tavarez to break the tie with Hasch moving to third. Rupp singled to left field to drive in Hasch. The base runners would advance on a wild pitch. Nolin doubled down the right field line for two RBI. Jaime Del Hoyo (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) singled to center field with Nolin moving to third. After a pitching change, Dunn singled to third base to drive in Nolin. After an out, Muniz doubled down the left field line to score Del Hoyo and suddenly the Bobcats led 8-2.



The Wildcats would add two in the bottom of the fifth to make it 8-4. They would plate three additional runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Peru State lead to one at 8-7.



Later, in the top of the eighth, the Bobcats would add some additional runs. After an out, Tavarez singled through the right side. After another out, Rupp stepped to the plate and hit a home run over the left field fence to give the Bobcats an 11-7 cushion.



The Wildcats would add one run in the bottom of the frame for the final score of 11-8.



Peru State scored their 11 runs on 18 hits and committed two errors. Culver-Stockton scored their eight runs on 11 hits and had one miscue.



Cendejas led the team with four hits while Hasch added three. Tavarez, Rupp, and Dunn each added two hits. Rupp led the team with four RBI while Cendejas and Nolin were each credited with two RBI.



Ben Carr (Omaha) started on the bump for the Bobcats. Carr threw 4.2 innings allowing 7 hits, 4 runs – 2 earned, and struck out 1. Zach Pinkerton(Beatrice) threw 2.1 innings and picked up the win. Pinkerton gave up 3 hits, 4 earned runs, and struck out 1. Tyler Wheelock (Omaha) threw the final two innings. Wheelock allowed just 1 hit and struck out 1.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will have a little time off before hosting its first home games this coming weekend. The Bobcats will be hosting Mount Mercy (Iowa) for a three-game series on Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31. There will be a double header on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. with a single nine-inning game on Sunday also to begin at 1 p.m. Presently, the Mustangs are 11-12 on the year and are 8-7 in Heart action as of this release.

