In a tough pitching battle, the Nebraska softball team (10-13) came up just short, falling to Kansas (7-19) by a score of 1-0.

Olivia Ferrell (3-3) pitched a gem, going 6.0 innings - tying her longest outing this season. She gave up just one run on five hits. She also had one walk and three strikeouts. Ferrell also helped the team on offense, recording one hit.

KU's Brynn Minor improved to 4-10 on the season. She pitched a complete 7.0 innings and gave up six hits. She also had no walks and seven strikeouts.

Nebraska out hit Kansas, 6-5. Peyton Glatter led the offense going 2-for-3. It marked the first multi-hit game of her career. Rylie Unzicker, Lindsey Walljasper and Sarah Yocom also had hits on the day.

Rylie Unzicker hit a leadoff single in the first. She stole second and reached third on an throwing error by the KU catcher as they attempted to throw her out. However, the next three batters went down in order to strand the runner.

In the third, Glatter laid down a perfect bunt allowing her to reach first, but the Jayhawks retired the next three batters.

Nebraska threatened in the top of the fifth. An error allowed Walljasper to reach second. Anni Raley pinch ran for her. Glatter singled up the middle. Raley reached third and turned for home, but was called out at the plate. Glatter reached second on the throw. Yocom singled to put runners on the corners with two outs, but Kansas got a big strikeout to send the game to the bottom of the inning.

Kansas scored one run in the bottom of the sixth. A pair of singles put two runners on with no outs. The Husker defense got a huge double play, but a runner advanced to third. A double scored her. The Huskers got out of the innings with a fly out.

Nebraska attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh. Ferrell hit a two-out single to put the tying run on base. Carson Fischer pinch ran for her, but a strikeout ended the game.

The Huskers are back in action on March 22-24 when they begin conference play by traveling to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The first game is set for Friday at 3 p.m. CT. A live radio stream will be available on Huskers.com.